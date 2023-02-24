Winner, winner: 6 Albuquerque spots to get your chicken dinner

What’s your favorite way to eat chicken? Fried? Grilled? Baked? Chicken’s versatility means it never gets old.
Popular fried chicken chain Raising Cane’s is planning two locations in Albuquerque in May, to their fans’ delight.
But Albuquerque foodies have plenty of local chicken-forward dining options available right now.
Here’s a list of a few restaurants across the city that offer unique and delicious takes on fried and grilled chicken favorites:
Happy Chickenzz
Chef Tony Chaleunphonh reaches back to his Laos roots for his specialty chicken options down at El Vado Motel near Old Town.
Happy Chickenzz’ menu features the Laos-ville Hot, Chef Tony’s take on Nashville hot chicken, which comes with a level-three spice warning.
Location and hours:
2500 Central SW at El Vado Motel
Monday-Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: 11:30 a.m.–6 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 11:30 a.m.–7 p.m.
Sunday: 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
KuKri
Hot means hot. That’s the slogan at KuKri, which celebrated its one-year anniversary in January.
The featured 100% halal hand-breaded chicken tenders and sandwiches allow visitors to choose their spice level starting at mild and vamping up to insane hot.
Locations and hours:
505 Central NW, inside 505 Central Food Hall
Sunday through Wednesday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Thursday through Saturday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
3700 Ellison NW, inside The Salt Yard
Closed Monday and Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday and Thursday: 3 p.m.–10 p.m.
Friday: 3 p.m.–2 a.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.–2 a.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
Sticky Rice
Sticky Rice brings breaks down chicken into its simplest form — Lao-style grilled and served with a side of sticky rice, accented with a delicious chile sauce for dipping. The restaurant only deals in carry-out food, and often sells out before closing time, so plan to visit earlier to beat the rush.
Location and hours:
7600 Jefferson NE
Saturday-Monday: Closed
Tuesday-Friday: 10:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Frank’s Famous Chicken & Waffles
Featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” Frank’s Famous Chicken and Waffles offers an eclectic assortment of chicken options.
Of course, chicken and waffles is top on the menu, but Frank’s also serves other soul food classics like sweet tea, smoked turkey greens, shrimp and grits, peach cobblers for dessert, po’boys, chile cheese fries, chicken tenders and wings. The location is also a venue for live music.
Location and hours:
400 Washington SE
Monday: Closed
Tuesday-Wednesday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m
Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Stripes Burritos Co.
Even though burritos are in the name, this eatery is known for its fried chicken game.
Stripes features a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, doused with house green chile ranch, and a chicken finger basket combo, which comes with coleslaw, fries and a drink.
The restaurant donates a portion of its net proceeds to the Veterans Affairs Hospital.
Locations and hours:
2204 Menaul NE
5211 Gibson SE
801 Juan Tabo NE
2505 Wyoming NE
6121 Lomas NE
2510 Southern NE in Rio Rancho
Daily: 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Golden Pride
Serving the Albuquerque area since 1972, the restaurant prides itself on its fried and BBQ chicken options.
Locations and hours:
10101 Central NE
Drive-thru
Monday-Friday: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday: 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Dine in
Daily 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
1830 Lomas NE
Drive-thru and dine in
Monday-Friday: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
5231 Central NW
Drive-thru only
Monday-Saturday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sunday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
3720 Juan Tabo NE
Drive-thru and dine in
Monday-Saturday: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
