Winner, winner: 6 Albuquerque spots to get your chicken dinner

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Frank Willis, owner of Frank’s Famous Chicken & Waffles. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

What’s your favorite way to eat chicken? Fried? Grilled? Baked? Chicken’s versatility means it never gets old.

Popular fried chicken chain Raising Cane’s is planning two locations in Albuquerque in May, to their fans’ delight.

But Albuquerque foodies have plenty of local chicken-forward dining options available right now.

Here’s a list of a few restaurants across the city that offer unique and delicious takes on fried and grilled chicken favorites:

 

Happy Chickenzz

A sandwich at Happy Chickenzz. (Richard S. Dargan/For the Journal )

Chef Tony Chaleunphonh reaches back to his Laos roots for his specialty chicken options down at El Vado Motel near Old Town.

Happy Chickenzz’ menu features the Laos-ville Hot, Chef Tony’s take on Nashville hot chicken, which comes with a level-three spice warning.

Location and hours:

2500 Central SW at El Vado Motel

Monday-Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 11:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11:30 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

 

KuKri

A chicken sandwich at KuKri. (Richard S. Dargan/For the Journal)

Hot means hot. That’s the slogan at KuKri, which celebrated its one-year anniversary in January.

The featured 100% halal hand-breaded chicken tenders and sandwiches allow visitors to choose their spice level starting at mild and vamping up to insane hot.

Locations and hours:

505 Central NW, inside 505 Central Food Hall

Sunday through Wednesday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

3700 Ellison NW, inside The Salt Yard

Closed Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday and Thursday: 3 p.m.–10 p.m.

Friday: 3 p.m.–2 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.–2 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

 

Sticky Rice

Chicken meals from Sticky Rice in Albuquerque on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)

Sticky Rice brings breaks down chicken into its simplest form — Lao-style grilled and served with a side of sticky rice, accented with a delicious chile sauce for dipping. The restaurant only deals in carry-out food, and often sells out before closing time, so plan to visit earlier to beat the rush.

Location and hours:

7600 Jefferson NE

Saturday-Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Friday: 10:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

 

Frank’s Famous Chicken & Waffles

Chicken and waffles from Frank’s Famous Chicken and Waffles. (Jim Thompson/Journal)

Featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” Frank’s Famous Chicken and Waffles offers an eclectic assortment of chicken options.

Of course, chicken and waffles is top on the menu, but Frank’s also serves other soul food classics like sweet tea, smoked turkey greens, shrimp and grits, peach cobblers for dessert, po’boys, chile cheese fries, chicken tenders and wings. The location is also a venue for live music.

Location and hours:

400 Washington SE

Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Wednesday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday:  11 a.m.-8 p.m

Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Stripes Burritos Co.

A Stripes Burrito Co. in Albuquerque. (Journal file)

Even though burritos are in the name, this eatery is known for its fried chicken game.

Stripes features a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, doused with house green chile ranch, and a chicken finger basket combo, which comes with coleslaw, fries and a drink.

The restaurant donates a portion of its net proceeds to the Veterans Affairs Hospital.

Locations and hours:

2204 Menaul NE

5211 Gibson SE

801 Juan Tabo NE

2505 Wyoming NE

6121 Lomas NE

2510 Southern NE in Rio Rancho

Daily: 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Golden Pride

Serving the Albuquerque area since 1972, the restaurant prides itself on its fried and BBQ chicken options.

Locations and hours:

10101 Central NE

Drive-thru

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday: 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Dine in

Daily 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

1830 Lomas NE

Drive-thru and dine in

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

5231 Central NW

Drive-thru only

Monday-Saturday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

3720 Juan Tabo NE

Drive-thru and dine in

Monday-Saturday: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

More restaurant news and reviews

 

