More than 600 PNM customers still without power Thursday morning

More than 600 people across the state are still without power Thursday morning as Public Service Company of New Mexico works to restore power after Wednesday’s strong winds.

As of 9:30 a.m. PNM still had 91 outages to address, affecting 642 customers.

“We realize that anytime without power is frustrating and we appreciate your patience and understanding of the situation,” PNM said on social media late Wednesday evening.

Some customers expressed frustration on social media.

“We still without power 18 hours without power,” one person posted on PNM’s Facebook page at 5:44 a.m. “With elderly living here this sucks.”

“This BS nearly 18 hours later and our block is the only one in the neighborhood still without power,” another person said shortly before 6 a.m. “… But go ahead and keep believing you are providing reliable energy.”

We realize that anytime without power is frustrating and we appreciate your patience and understanding of the situation. If you are still out of power we are asking PNM customers to take the following actions: pic.twitter.com/559RitraGk — PNM (@PNMtalk) February 23, 2023

The utility said on social media that customers who are experiencing outages should report them online at pnm.com/search-an-outage, or by calling 888-DIAL-PNM or texting #OUT to 78766.

PNM also asks customers to sign up for alerts by texting #ALERT to 78766 so they can be notified as soon as their power is restored.

While waiting for power to be restored across the state, PNM suggests reaching out to friends and family members who do have power as they work to restore power across the state.

Yesterday’s wind gusts reached upwards of 70 mph in central New Mexico and as high as 85 mph across southern parts of the state.