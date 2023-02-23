Editorial: Senate got it wrong when it voted for candidate secrecy

On Wednesday, the New Mexico Senate voted 31-9 to pass a bill that will deliver secrecy, and perhaps racism and cronyism.

It is incumbent on state representatives to honor their constituents and kill Senate Bill 63 ASAP when it gets to the state House. If the bill actually makes it to the governor’s desk, we urge her to keep her vow to fight for transparency, and refuse to sign it.

SB 63 weakens the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act so that taxpayers — who pay the salaries of all public officials — don’t know everyone who applied for such top jobs as police chief, county manager, school superintendent, etc. The flimsy, tired and unproven argument trotted out regularly is that the best and brightest won’t apply if their names are public. Is that why at least 16 states from Alabama to Tennessee also make applicant names public?

First, we’d like to set the record straight. Confusing testimony during a committee hearing led to a Senate Republican analysis that said the Journal supported SB 63. The Journal has never supported this bill, nor any version that would conceal the names of candidates seeking public positions.

The known reality is that, when such names are kept secret, it is much easier for qualified minorities and those without connections to be skipped over.

And when candidates’ names are kept secret, darkness allows bad actors to slip in. Last month, the Deming Headlight reported Ruidoso’s village manager, on leave and later fired after a female employee alleged he stalked her, applied for Deming’s Community Services director position. As the Headlight editorialized, “it is a matter of public interest that while he was ostensibly preparing to defend himself against allegations that could end his career in public service, (Timothy) Dodge was applying for a lower-level municipal job in another county.”

If SB 63 were law, Dodge’s name could have remained secret unless he became a finalist — and edged out a seemingly more qualified candidate.

If what bill sponsor Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, claims is indeed true, that the most qualified don’t apply out of fear of losing their current job should word get back to their boss, why did Rio Communities get 11 applicants for police chief this month? Applicants who have been chief for other jurisdictions inside and outside New Mexico, who have decades of law enforcement experience, and who have impressive advanced degrees and training.

Tallman, who has 35 years’ experience as a city manager across the U.S., served most recently as Deputy City Manager of Santa Fe. Yet, he says the most qualified candidates won’t apply under our current law. What does that say about his qualifications?

It’s puzzling where support for this anti-transparency bill is coming from. Tallman has sponsored this and similar bills multiple times and lawmakers have blocked his bills. Yet, just Wednesday, the Senate voted 31-9 to pass this one.

First, it cleared the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee: Sens. Moe Maestas, Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Martin Hickey and Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, all Albuquerque Democrats, Democrat Brenda McKenna of Corrales and Gregg Schmedes, a Tijeras Republican, voted to move SB 63 along.

And who on the Senate Judiciary Committee Feb. 17 voted to alter New Mexico’s enviable transparent and accountable system so decision-makers can claim there weren’t qualified minority or female candidates, and deep-six any evidence to the contrary? Las Cruces Sen. Joseph Cervantes, Albuqueque Sens. Katy Duhigg, Daniel Ivey-Soto, Bill O’Neill and Mimi Stewart, and Santa Fe Sen. Peter Wirth.

Especially troubling is that among that group are senators who have espoused transparency and open government. Shame on them.

Also troubling is the wording of the bill. It pretends to be for openness with the title it is “Requiring disclosure of the names of finalists for appointive executive positions” when, in fact, it actually allows every name to be kept secret EXCEPT three finalists. That shows a lack of integrity and openness about the intent of the bill.

And, on Wednesday, 18 senators from both parties — William Burt, Pete Campos, Ron Griggs, Carrie Hamblen, Siah Correa Hemphill, Stuart Ingle, Linda Lopez, George Muñoz, Steven Neville, Michael Padilla, Shannon Pinto, Harold Pope, Nancy Rodriguez, William Sharer, Benny Shendo, William Soules, Liz Stefanics and Pat Woods — abandoned their constituents, and voted for this same bill that makes for bad policy and bad governance.

Fully 72% of New Mexicans said in a poll for the N.M. Press Association that they want applicants’ names to be public. So, why are lawmakers ignoring what constituents know is the right thing to do?

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.