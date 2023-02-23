 Talk of the Town: 2023 legislature - Albuquerque Journal

Talk of the Town: 2023 legislature

By ABQJournal News Staff

Holtec needed for gov.’s $9.4B budget

WHEN, IF ever, can we as a state come together to promote the unique opportunities and assets we have to help our communities and our country?

As the fourth-largest state in the U.S. and one of the least populated, we have expansive vistas of high desert in the south, and mountains and forests in the north. In our south flat lands, oil production has consistently provided revenues to the state in the billions of dollars. In the north and south, agriculture has provided modest inflows in the yearly budget … . For fiscal 2023-24, the governor is proposing a $9.4 billion budget. Plans are for $1.1 billion for Medicaid, tens of millions for housing, hundreds of millions for education and over $100 million for law enforcement, as well as eliminating school meal costs for every New Mexico child. Where is the money to come from? Certainly not agriculture, and certainly not the retired and wealthy in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, or the typical day worker.

The extraction industries in Lea, Eddy and Chavez counties producing oil and gas can help, as can the Holtec workers with the storing of radioactive waste materials, and our colleagues at Los Alamos and Sandia National labs. These industries and think tanks are the difference between living day to day or having ample resources to promote the governor’s agenda. We need to allow the areas of the state that can and will develop unique economic opportunities to move forward. …

STEPHEN HIGHTOWER, Rio Rancho

 

Time for NM to boost the tax on alcohol

… HOUSE BILL 230 proposes an excise tax increase on alcohol. … In the proposed bill, these tax proceeds would go toward treatment and recovery of alcohol addiction. We need to contact our legislators now to do the right thing in support of a tax increase on alcohol.

The loss of revenue for businesses cannot be considered a valid argument for prohibiting the increase of tax on it, especially in light of the extreme hazard alcohol presents to New Mexico. This minimal loss is in no way comparable to the statistic showing New Mexico is the No. 1 state in our nation for alcohol-related traffic deaths. It is determined the proposed increase might amount to 25 cents per drink, which would not stop social drinkers nor addicted ones from purchasing it.

The answer to N.M.’s alcohol problem is to address the medical, emotional and mental health of persons and families with alcohol addiction, as well as providing treatment programs for recovery. … If the revenue from the tax increase is used properly as stated in the bill, it can help to reduce this fundamental and widespread hazard in New Mexico.

Contact your senators and representatives now.

SANDY CHARLES, Los Alamos

 

Waiting 14 days can, and has, cost lives

IN 2017, Carol Browne, a hairstylist, tried to buy a gun for protection against her ex. She did everything right. She had a restraining order against him and had security systems installed. Even so, he murdered her, stabbed her to death during the waiting period, and she had no way to stop him. How many New Mexican women are going to have to suffer the same fate?

Waiting periods endanger those most at risk. Waiting periods cost lives. And, in case you don’t know, law enforcement has no duty to protect individuals. They have no duty to stop the commission of crimes. Their duty is to solve crimes.

ELAINE SUMMERHILL, Edgewood

 

NM should dump Daylight Saving Time

SWITCHING FROM Mountain Standard Time (MST) to Daylight Saving Time (DST) and back has always had a very negative impact our lives, especially now that we are in our 80s. Not only does it impact our sleeping patterns, but also it impacts our daily eating schedules, our digestive systems and output. Most people don’t realize it, but it also impacts our pets equally.

… I checked the current legislation introduced so far in both (chambers) and found Senate Bill 191, introduced by Sen. Robert “Bobby” Gonzales. … I think this a very important issue and every N.M. citizen that thinks New Mexico should be exempted from Daylight Saving Time should contact their state representatives and senators, and ask them to get behind and support SB 191.

NAHUM CASTILLO, Albuquerque

