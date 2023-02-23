Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in ‘Rust’ shooting case, waives first appearance

Alec Baldwin entered a plea of not guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Thursday in connection with the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer on the “Rust” movie set in New Mexico.

The actor also waived his first appearance, which had been scheduled on Friday, and was allowed to remain out of custody on personal recognizance by order of 1st Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies initially charged Baldwin on Jan. 31 with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins. The most serious of those charges carried a mandatory five-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors on Monday reversed course and downgraded the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin, dropping the possibility of a mandatory five-year sentence if convicted.

Sommer ordered Baldwin not to consume alcohol or possess firearms as a condition of release ahead of his trial.

As a special condition, Baldwin is permitted to have contact with potential witnesses in connection with completing the “Rust” movie but “is not permitted to discuss the accident at issue” with people who may offer testimony in the case, Sommer ordered.