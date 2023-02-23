 Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in 'Rust' shooting case, waives first appearance - Albuquerque Journal

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in ‘Rust’ shooting case, waives first appearance

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Alec Baldwin entered a plea of not guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Thursday in connection with the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer on the “Rust” movie set in New Mexico.

The actor also waived his first appearance, which had been scheduled on Friday, and was allowed to remain out of custody on personal recognizance by order of 1st Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies initially charged Baldwin on Jan. 31 with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins. The most serious of those charges carried a mandatory five-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors on Monday reversed course and downgraded the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin, dropping the possibility of a mandatory five-year sentence if convicted.

Sommer ordered Baldwin not to consume alcohol or possess firearms as a condition of release ahead of his trial.

As a special condition, Baldwin is permitted to have contact with potential witnesses in connection with completing the “Rust” movie but “is not permitted to discuss the accident at issue” with people who may offer testimony in the case, Sommer ordered.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in ‘Rust’ shooting case, waives first appearance

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Journalist shot and injured in Orlando had NM ties
ABQnews Seeker
The photojournalist shot and injured during ... The photojournalist shot and injured during a fatal shooting spree in central Florida on Wednesday was a former KOB-TV cameraman who graduated from New ...
2
The president of the New Mexico Chile Association has ...
ABQnews Seeker
Glen Duggins, a farmer for almost ... Glen Duggins, a farmer for almost four decades, has decided to give up growing chile, citing struggles in the industry including a shortage of ...
3
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in 'Rust' shooting case, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Alec Baldwin entered a plea of ... Alec Baldwin entered a plea of not guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Thursday in connection with the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer on ...
4
3 people killed in North Valley neighborhood
ABQnews Seeker
Two were found dead with gunshot ... Two were found dead with gunshot wounds, while a third person found in the street with stab wounds died after being hospitalized.
5
Almost 600 PNM customers still without power Thursday morning
ABQnews Seeker
PNM is still working to restore ... PNM is still working to restore power after Wednesday’s high winds.
6
Emptying the Notebook: Does UNM have a chance when ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some notes, stats and odds & ... Some notes, stats and odds & ends from the Lobos loss in Boise, including context on those 23 missed shots by UNM's leading scorers
7
APD officer fired for shooting rock-throwing man last year
ABQnews Seeker
Officer Quan La is the third ... Officer Quan La is the third officer fired after shooting someone in 2022
8
East Mountain Schools on a two-hour delay Thursday morning
ABQnews Seeker
East Mountain Schools are on a ... East Mountain Schools are on a two-hour delay Thursday morning due to inclement weather, Albuquerque Public Schools announced.
9
University of New Mexico basketball team falls at Boise ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jamal Mashburn, Jr., and Jaelen House ... Jamal Mashburn, Jr., and Jaelen House shot 6-for-29 and the Lobos stumbled down the stretch in a loss at Boise State.