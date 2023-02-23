 Journalist shot and injured in Orlando had NM ties - Albuquerque Journal

Journalist shot and injured in Orlando had NM ties

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

The photojournalist shot and injured during a fatal shooting spree in central Florida on Wednesday was a former KOB-TV cameraman who graduated from New Mexico State University.

Jesse Walden, the photojournalist, survived the shooting. The reporter he was working alongside, Dylan Lyons, was killed. They were working for Spectrum News 13.

“I lost one of my best friends, Dylan, yesterday. I was shot and now I’ve had surgery and I am OK thank you all so much for your well wishes,” Walden wrote on Facebook on Thursday. “I’m very lucky to be alive.”

Walden, 29, worked at KOB-TV from 2016 until 2020. He started on the production team, then worked as a editor before working as a cameraman, said Tim Maestas, the news director.

According to the Orlando Sun-Sentinel, Keith Melvin Moses, the 19-year-old suspect, earlier in the day allegedly shot and killed 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin.

Walden and Lyons were shot when they arrived on scene to cover the Augustin homicide hours later.

After shooting Walden and Lyons, Moses walked to a nearby home and killed 9-year-old T’yonna Major and critically injured her mother, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference.

Maestas said the station was already on edge when they heard reporters had been shot on the job in Orlando on Wednesday. They were even more rattled when they learned one of the journalists was a former employee at the station.

“It really took it to another level,” he said. “We’re all very relieved and very sad at the same time. That not just a reporter ended up dying here, but an innocent child and another woman.”

Maestas said the station had several conversations about safety Thursday.

“It just reminds us all to be extra vigilant and to be extra safe,” he said. “Not just covering crime scenes. We cover weather, we cover wildfires, we run to scenes that other people run away from.”

Maestas said Walden’s mother lives in Las Cruces. Justin Bannister, an NMSU spokesman, said Walden graduated from the university in 2016 with a degree in creative media and a minor in theater.

Maestas said KOB-TV was able to interview Walden on Wednesday. Originally reported to be in critical condition, Walden appeared to be upbeat, Maestas said.

“He appeared to be in very good spirits — bright eyed, coherent, talkative, which was came as a great relief to us,” Maestas said. “Jesse is a great journalist, he cares about the quality of his work; he cares about the people that (he) works with and he really touched a lot of people here.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Journalist shot and injured in Orlando had NM ties

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
The president of the New Mexico Chile Association has ...
ABQnews Seeker
Glen Duggins, a farmer for almost ... Glen Duggins, a farmer for almost four decades, has decided to give up growing chile, citing struggles in the industry including a shortage of ...
2
Talk of the Town: Simple act of kindness allowed ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: Visitor impressed with Albuquerque driver's ... OPINION: Visitor impressed with Albuquerque driver's kindness.
3
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in 'Rust' shooting case, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Alec Baldwin entered a plea of ... Alec Baldwin entered a plea of not guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Thursday in connection with the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer on ...
4
Science, samba and snow: 7 activities to close out ...
ABQnews Seeker
As winter rolls on and we ... As winter rolls on and we seem to be stuck with gloomy days, I think about the wisdom of 'Annie.' We just need to ...
5
3 people killed in North Valley neighborhood
ABQnews Seeker
Two were found dead with gunshot ... Two were found dead with gunshot wounds, while a third person found in the street with stab wounds died after being hospitalized.
6
Stocks rise on Wall Street and break a 4-day ...
Money
NEW YORK (AP) -- Stocks climbed ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Stocks climbed Thursday after a see-saw day on Wall Street to break out of their longest losing streak since December. ...
7
These wood-fired pies a delicious addition on Santa Fe's ...
ABQnews Seeker
HAWT Pizza also has a location ... HAWT Pizza also has a location at the very popular Sawmill Market in Albuquerque.
8
Almost 600 PNM customers still without power Thursday morning
ABQnews Seeker
PNM is still working to restore ... PNM is still working to restore power after Wednesday’s high winds.
9
APD officer fired for shooting rock-throwing man last year
ABQnews Seeker
Officer Quan La is the third ... Officer Quan La is the third officer fired after shooting someone in 2022
10
Emptying the Notebook: Does UNM have a chance when ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some notes, stats and odds & ... Some notes, stats and odds & ends from the Lobos loss in Boise, including context on those 23 missed shots by UNM's leading scorers