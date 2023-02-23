Journalist shot and injured in Orlando had NM ties

The photojournalist shot and injured during a fatal shooting spree in central Florida on Wednesday was a former KOB-TV cameraman who graduated from New Mexico State University.

Jesse Walden, the photojournalist, survived the shooting. The reporter he was working alongside, Dylan Lyons, was killed. They were working for Spectrum News 13.

“I lost one of my best friends, Dylan, yesterday. I was shot and now I’ve had surgery and I am OK thank you all so much for your well wishes,” Walden wrote on Facebook on Thursday. “I’m very lucky to be alive.”

Walden, 29, worked at KOB-TV from 2016 until 2020. He started on the production team, then worked as a editor before working as a cameraman, said Tim Maestas, the news director.

According to the Orlando Sun-Sentinel, Keith Melvin Moses, the 19-year-old suspect, earlier in the day allegedly shot and killed 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin.

Walden and Lyons were shot when they arrived on scene to cover the Augustin homicide hours later.

After shooting Walden and Lyons, Moses walked to a nearby home and killed 9-year-old T’yonna Major and critically injured her mother, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference.

Maestas said the station was already on edge when they heard reporters had been shot on the job in Orlando on Wednesday. They were even more rattled when they learned one of the journalists was a former employee at the station.

“It really took it to another level,” he said. “We’re all very relieved and very sad at the same time. That not just a reporter ended up dying here, but an innocent child and another woman.”

Maestas said the station had several conversations about safety Thursday.

“It just reminds us all to be extra vigilant and to be extra safe,” he said. “Not just covering crime scenes. We cover weather, we cover wildfires, we run to scenes that other people run away from.”

Maestas said Walden’s mother lives in Las Cruces. Justin Bannister, an NMSU spokesman, said Walden graduated from the university in 2016 with a degree in creative media and a minor in theater.

Maestas said KOB-TV was able to interview Walden on Wednesday. Originally reported to be in critical condition, Walden appeared to be upbeat, Maestas said.

“He appeared to be in very good spirits — bright eyed, coherent, talkative, which was came as a great relief to us,” Maestas said. “Jesse is a great journalist, he cares about the quality of his work; he cares about the people that (he) works with and he really touched a lot of people here.”