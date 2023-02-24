 'Outstanding' Augmon sparks New Mexico basketball women's win at Air Force (with photo gallery) - Albuquerque Journal

‘Outstanding’ Augmon sparks New Mexico basketball women’s win at Air Force (with photo gallery)

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

Breakfast at Clune Arena proved nearly unpalatable for the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team Thursday.

Brunch was more to the Lobos’ liking.

Aniyah Augmon racked up 17 points and 11 rebounds, Shaiquel McGruder added 12 points and nine boards, and New Mexico used a strong second half to earn a 70-65 victory at Air Force in a weekday matinee.

LaTascya Duff (15) points and LaTora Duff (11) also reached double figures in scoring for the Lobos, who won after trailing at halftime for just the second time this season. The host Falcons (12-16, 7-9) took a 43-40 lead to intermission and UNM coach Mike Bradbury did not like what he’d seen following an 11 a.m. tip.

“I was mad at halftime,” Bradbury said in a phone interview. “We weren’t guarding anybody. I told the team, ‘If they score 43 points in the second half, we’ll get run out of here.’ Fortunately, we were much better in the second half.”

Particularly good was Augmon, who scored 11 of UNM’s final 13 points and gave Air Force fits with her quickness and aggressive play. The sophomore had three steals and an assist to go with her third double-double of the season.

“Saying she was good is an understatement,” Bradbury said. “Aniyah was all over the floor today. She was outstanding.”

The Lobos earned their fourth straight win and are 8-2 over their last 10 games, staying in the hunt for a first-round bye in the upcoming Mountain West tournament with two regular-season games remaining.

UNM had to overcome a bad half of defense and 25 turnovers against the Mountain West leader in steals to keep its winning streak alive. The Lobos also struggled to put the Falcons away, managing no field goals and just four points over the game’s final eight minutes.

But Bradbury’s team did the necessary dirty work in the second half, limiting AFA to 22 points and outrebounding the home team 18-8.

“Beating Air Force on the road, especially in February, is a good win,” Bradbury said.

Both teams shot well early, but the Falcons did more damage from long range, hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 22-18 lead. AFA stretched the margin to 31-24 on Faith Shelton’s 3 with 7:07 left in the first half. Air Force would go 0-for-10 on 3-pointers the rest of the way.

Trailing 45-40 early in the third quarter, UNM suddenly found its rhythm. McGruder converted three baskets inside, LaTascya Duff hit a 3-pointer and scored on a drive, and the Lobos finished the quarter on a 19-6 run to lead 59-51.

Augmon scored seven straight points on a three-point play and two driving layups to give the Lobos their largest lead, 66-53, with 8:07 left. UNM then sputtered to the finish line, turning the ball over six times down the stretch, but solid defense and late free throws secured the win.

Saturday

WOMEN: Utah State at UNM, Senior Day, 2 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com (streaming)

 

NM-AF final box by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd

