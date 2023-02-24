 Senate adopts bill targeting repeat cases of child abuse - Albuquerque Journal

Senate adopts bill targeting repeat cases of child abuse

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte; Sen. David Gallegos, R-Eunice; and Sen. Greg Schmedes, R-Tijeras, hold a news conference Feb. 16 to talk about issues with CYFD and their bills to address problems with the agency,. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — The state Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would establish new restrictions on returning a child to a family for a second time after allegations of abuse or neglect.

The legislation, Senate Bill 107, won approval without opposition and heads next to the state House.

It sets out deadlines for filing legal petitions in cases alleging abuse or neglect. The bill also has provisions intended to safeguard a child’s best interest if they’re returned to custody for a second time within six months.

Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, and Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, jointly sponsored the legislation.

“We must ensure that victims of repeat abusers are given highest priority for probable cause removal hearings and that there are timely custody hearings for all children who have been abused or neglected,” Diamond said.

Ivey-Soto said: Innocent and endangered children deserve the highest priority from the department and our judiciary, and this bill is a step in that direction.”

