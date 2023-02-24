House pushes to double minimum pay for educational assistants in New Mexico

SANTA FE — A bipartisan proposal to boost the minimum salaries of educational assistants won overwhelming approval Thursday in the House and is heading to the Senate.

The legislation, House Bill 127, would require at least a $25,000 annual salary for licensed educational assistants, up from just $12,000.

Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo, said the raise would be a step toward properly compensating important staff who face low hourly wages.

She jointly sponsored the bill Rep. Brian Baca, a Los Lunas Republican and deputy superintendent, and others.

“This bill really recognizes the unsung heroes,” Baca said.