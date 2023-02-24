House leaders signal focus on retail theft, CYFD in final weeks

SANTA FE — Democratic leaders in the state House say crime and child-safety legislation will be a focus in the final three weeks of the session now that they’ve sent a budget to the other chamber.

Boosting transparency in the Children, Youth and Families Department; closing legal loopholes to address organized retail crime; and enacting firearm restrictions are among the priorities, they said.

Most of the ideas are still circulating in House committees.

But House Speaker Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, said the pace will accelerate now that the House has sent a budget proposal to the Senate.

“Timing wise,” he said, “we’re feeling great.”

The spending package itself has funding for public safety priorities, Martínez said, and some bills have been held back to ensure funding for them made it into the budget measure.

The budget has $7 million, for example, to help address a backlog of outstanding felony warrants.

Some of House Democrats’ public safety priorities have generated intense partisan debate, such as proposals centering on the storage of firearms and a 14-day waiting period for gun sales.

But others aren’t necessarily falling along party lines.

Rep. Bill Rehm, an Albuquerque Republican and retired law enforcement officer, said he is working with Democratic leaders on at least two anti-crime bills. He has pushed repeatedly for increased criminal penalties, especially for offenses involving firearms.

“I think there’s some movement,” Rehm said. “We’re hoping for a lot more bipartisan work, and hopefully we can get some of them through.”

He expressed disappointment, however, that Democrats have rejected a host of proposals aimed at an overhaul of the pretrial detention system to make it easier to hold more people in jail as they await trial.

But Rehm said he hasn’t given up hope for pretrial changes of some kind.

“We’re talking at least,” he said.

To reach Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk, a bill must pass both chambers by noon March 18.

Merchandise theft

Some top Democratic lawmakers have shown their own irritation about familiar battle lines forming when it comes to crime bills.

During a Wednesday committee hearing, for example, Speaker Martínez expressed frustration about “wild” hypotheticals possibly derailing an organized retail crime bill.

He urged bill sponsors to work with the Law Offices of the Public Defender and others groups that had expressed concerns about the bill, which would allow prosecutors to file more serious criminal charges against defendants accused of stealing large amounts of merchandise — even if those thefts took place on different dates.

“What I don’t want is for us to find obstacles to a potential solution,” Martínez said.

“No one is going to get tagged for stealing five candy bars,” he later added. “It’s (targeted at) the guy stealing five drills from the Home Depot on Coors and I-40, only to drive across to the Eubank Home Depot and steal another five drills and flash a gun as he’s walking out of the store at someone’s grandma, probably a woman of color who is working for $12 an hour.”

Child-welfare disclosure

Following a series of shocking child-abuse cases in New Mexico — and Lujan Grisham’s own assessment that CYFD is “dysfunctional” — Democratic legislators said Thursday they hope to make the agency more transparent.

They are backing proposals that would create a child advocate’s office under the attorney general and mandate the disclosure of more CYFD case information.

“CYFD needs to be a more open agency,” Rep. Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, said. “In the most heartbreaking cases — when child abuse, abandonment or neglect results in child fatalities or near fatalities — we need and deserve to know how this could have happened.”

House safety bills

— House Bill 9: Create the crime of negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor. Passed the House, pending in Senate committees.

— House Bill 10: Mandate more sharing of information by the Children, Youth and Families Department. Awaiting action in first House committee.

— House Bill 139: Eliminate court fees in criminal and traffic cases. Fines imposed as punishment wouldn’t be changed. Awaiting action by full House.

— House Bill 100: Establish a 14-day waiting period for the purchase of a firearm. Awaiting action by full House floor.

— House Bill 234: Change law to address organized retail crime. Awaiting action in final House committee.

— House Bill 306: Prohibit buying a firearm for another person who is legally banned from the purchasing it on their own. Awaiting action in first House committee.