20-year-old charged in death of teen brother

A 20-year-old South Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his younger brother Wednesday evening, telling authorities the two often pointed a handgun, which was usually unloaded, at each other.

Jordan Trujillo was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

It is unclear if he has an attorney.

The father of the brothers, Roman Trujillo, said Jordan Trujillo was a loving brother, “very much like a second father.” He said the brothers were inseparable and did everything together.

“He’s devastated right now,” the father said.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a house in the 1800 block of Doty SW, near Rio Bravo and Isleta, in response to a shooting around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Deputies say they found Trujillo, who told them he had shot his 16-year-old brother — who was not identified in the court document. He also told them the shooting had happened inside an apartment adjacent to the house.

Trujillo told deputies he owns the handgun and that he and his brother frequently pointed it at each other, pulling the trigger since it wasn’t usually loaded, according to the complaint. He also said his brother had loaded one bullet in the chamber earlier and both of them had “carried on with their day.”

Deputies say Trujillo told them he was hanging out at the apartment with his girlfriend and brother hours later. He said his brother was on the bed and said to him “imagine if I shot you.”

Trujillo told deputies he grabbed the gun, and pointed it at his brother saying “imagine if you felt it.” Trujillo said he pulled the trigger and realized he had shot his brother.

Trujillo’s brother was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery, but died from the gunshot wound, according to the complaint.

Deputies say they found a handgun on the bed inside the apartment and observed the bedding was covered in blood. Trujillo’s girlfriend told investigators they lived at the apartment while the younger brother lived in the adjacent house with his grandparents.