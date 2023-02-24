 ABQ BioPark's lions are on the hunt for a new home - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ BioPark’s lions are on the hunt for a new home

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

African lion Kenya in his habitat at the ABQ BioPark Zoo. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

The African lions at the ABQ BioPark Zoo are leaving Albuquerque to hunt for the purr-fect home.

Kenya and Dixie, who are 9-year-old brother and sister, were born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and moved to Albuquerque in 2016. They are expected to depart early next month.

“We’ve been looking for a home that has a more complex and robust habitat for them, as well as better facilities … for the keepers,” said Stephanie Stowell, the BioPark director.

Kenya and Dixie’s enclosure was built in 1984 and is 3,136 square feet. But that includes a moat at the front of the enclosure the lions don’t use, said Greg Jackson, a BioPark spokesman. On Thursday, the siblings were sprawled out on top of a wooden platform — napping other than when they raised their heads to peer at passing children. The space also has a rocky outcropping and trees.

African lions Dixie and Kenya lounge on a wooden platform inside their enclosure at the ABQ BioPark Zoo. The brother and sister are being relocated to another zoo early next month. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

“So 40 years ago, that lion habitat and all those other habitats were state of the art. And as we know more about animals’ complex needs, both emotionally and physically, we know that we would like to be able to provide them more,” Stowell said. “And this new zoo will be able to provide them with more.”

Dixie weighs 271 pounds and Kenya, with his big dark mane, tips the scales at 434.

African lions are native to savannahs and grasslands. The median life expectancy for the species in human care is 17 years, Jackson said.

Stowell said that the zoo has long-term plans to make improvements to its “catwalk,” though there are no concrete plans for renovations. Once that’s completed, she said it’s possible the zoo could once again have lions included in its big-cat collection.

The BioPark’s big-cat collection still includes species of tiger, jaguar, ocelot, serval, mountain lion and snow leopard.

Jackson said even though they are shedding a couple of cats, the BioPark won’t prey on any zookeeper jobs. They will just tend to the other carnivores.

As for where Kenya and Dixie will call home next, zoo administrators are protecting that secret like a lion guards a fresh kill. It will be an accredited zoo.

“We’re not letting the cat out of the bag,” Stowell said. “We want (the next zoo) to be able to surprise and delight their community as Kenya and Dixie get integrated into their zoo and their community.”

