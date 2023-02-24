Lobo notes: Men, women 2nd after one day of MWC track and field; baseball has Friday home opener

Lobo baseball has home debut

After an uplifting 3-1 start to 2023 at a tournament in Surprise, Arizona, the University of New Mexico baseball team plays its home opener Friday vs. Northern Colorado (2-1). The 2 p.m. first pitch (streaming at themw.com) opens a three-game set at Santa Ana Star Field, with Saturday and Sunday’s games scheduled for noon starts.

Right-hander Riley Egloff was named the Mountain West Pitcher of the Week after beating No. 23 Oregon State in the season opener. He allowed one run on five hits over five innings with seven strikeouts.

The Lobos emerged error free from 38 innings of baseball last weekend. As of Wednesday, New Mexico was one of just eight errorless teams among the 239 in the NCAA Division I.

Lobos in 2nd at MWC T&F

The University of New Mexico’s Jonathan Carmin won the men’s 5,000 meters, and the women’s distance medley relay team also captured the title on Thursday, the first day of the Mountain West Conference indoor track and field championships at Albuquerque Convention Center.

Competition resumes Friday, 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. and concludes Saturday, 9:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m. See the schedule here. The meet streams live at themw.com.

Both the Lobo men and women are in second place through day one.

Carmin covered the distance in 14 minutes, 18.09 seconds. The Lobo relay team of Klara Dess, Annamaria Leszczynska, Danielle Verster, Sarah Eckel came in at 11:31.55.

Colorado State leads the women’s side with 34 points, six more than second-place UNM. The Lobo men also are in second place with 18 points behind Air Force’s 22.

Etc. …

UNM GOLF: Myah McDonald has been named the Mountain West Conference’s golfer after the week after winning at The Show at Spanish Trail in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a career-best 9-under-par 207. The junior from Kaneohe, Hawaii, defeated 10 top-100 players while leading New Mexico’s team to a third-place finish in a 15-team field.

UNM SWIMMING: Ola Tomaszek, of Warsaw, Poland, has been named All-Mountain West Conference in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes.