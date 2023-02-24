Prep baseball: Victorious Sandia capitalizes on Volcano Vista’s sloppy play (with photo gallery)

Sandia senior Nico Barela (3) closes his eyes during a moment of silence in honor of the late Matadors baseball coach Chris Eaton during the start of the varsity baseball game at Volcano Vista. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Volcano Vista senior Nathan Wallin (2) is safe sliding back to first base. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) A throw to Volcano Vista senior Nathan Wallin (2) is too late to prevent Sandia sophomore Adriel Figueroa-Brito (2) from stealing third base. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Sandia sophomore Adriel Figueroa-Brito (2) reacts after he is safe stealing third base. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Sandia Matadors players wear a hat with former baseball coach Chris Eaton’s number and initials on the back during the varsity baseball game against Volcano Vista on Thursday. Eaton died unexpectedly during the offseason. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Volcano Vista senior Regan Hall (25) throws to the plate against Sandia. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Volcano Vista senior Aidan Zacarias (27) is safe sliding back to first base as Sandia junior Jacob Adcox (11) awaits a throw. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Sandia Matadors react during their 10-5 win over host Volcano Vista in the 2023 prep baseball season opener. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Prev 1 of 8 Next

One team opened the door. Repeatedly.

The other gladly walked through it. Repeatedly.

Visiting Sandia scored nine of its runs in the final three innings — most of them because of Volcano Vista miscues — and the Matadors eventually pulled away from the sloppy Hawks in a season-opening 10-5 prep baseball victory on Thursday.

“We got some help,” Sandia coach Dave Hendrick said after his first win as the Matadors’ head coach.

Ultimately, it was pinch-hitter Justin Peterson who authored the game-winning hit, a two-out RBI single to left field that broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the sixth.

“Man, I just heard the dugout going, and I just felt it in me,” said Peterson, a senior. “I knew something was gonna happen and luckily, something did happen.”

Sandia added four runs in the seventh for insurance on a chilly, windy afternoon at Volcano Vista.

The game paired two of New Mexico’s premier starting pitchers — University of Illinois-bound lefty Regan Hall of the Hawks and veteran righty Nico Barela for the Matadors.

And both were relatively sharp in the early going; it was a Hall wild pitch in the top of the first that scored the first Sandia run.

In the bottom of the third, Hall atoned, spanking a first-pitch Barela fastball to right field, where the wind was largely blowing, for a two-run home run and a 2-1 lead.

Soon thereafter, things began to unravel for Volcano Vista.

There were two errors in the top of the fifth, leading to a pair of unearned runs as Sandia regained the lead at 3-2. One run scored directly on a throwing error, and there was also an RBI double to right-center by Tommy Priddy.

The Hawks wrested the lead back in the bottom half. A passed ball scored the tying run, and Nathan Wallin later added a two-RBI bloop single to center as Volcano led 5-3 after a 3-spot.

But the Hawks’ defense let them down again in the top of the sixth. A routine ground ball with nobody on base was botched with two outs, and instead of the inning ending, Sandia — with the help of two additional errors — scored three times for a 6-5 lead. A wild pitch scored a run, a chop single off the plate (that only traveled about 30 feet) brought home the tying run, and then Peterson’s RBI single broke the tie.

“We’ve been talking about that a lot, that everyone has a role,” Hendrick said. “Every one of them has to be ready at some point.”

Aiden Griego had a two-run single in the seventh for Sandia. Barela singled home a run and Volcano Vista also balked home a run.

The Hawks finished with as many errors (five) as runs.

There was a moment of silence before the game for Chris Eaton, Sandia’s former head coach who died unexpectedly in November at age 35. His parents and brother were in attendance Thursday.

“It was a lot of emotion at the beginning because of the ceremony for Chris,” Barela said. “But we came out fired up. We knew who we were facing.”