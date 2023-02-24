Father/son duo behind the thriller ‘Bunker’

Michael Huntsman has always been a fan of horror films and history.

This is what inspired him to write the script for “Bunker,” which hits theaters on Friday, Feb. 24. It is screening Regal Winrock 16 and Icon Cinema Four Hills.

The film is distributed by Blue Fox Entertainment.

Working on the film allowed Huntsman to work with his father, James, who is the founder of Blue Fox Entertainment.

“My dad majored in history and World War I was always interesting to me,” Huntsman says. “Horror and World War I seem to blend together very well. It was divine inspiration.”

Set in the waning days of World War I, “Bunker” tells of an embattled group of American and British soldiers who are ambushed by the opposition, and must flee into a bunker with a German Prisoner of War in tow. It’s as they travel deeper into the earth that they realize a greater threat has joined them – an ungodly presence that twists their minds and warps reality, experiencing the true hell of war.

The film is directed by Adrian Langley. It stars Luke Baines, Eddie Ramos, Roger Clark, Sean Cullen, Julian Feder, Kevin Tanski and theater veteran Patrick Moltane as the volatile Lieutenant Turner.

James Huntsman says when he heard about the project, Michael Huntsman was an intern for Blue Fox and he had the benefit of seeing content that wasn’t working.

“To Michael’s credit, we developed it from the inside out,” James says. “Twenty-plus drafts later and four years, it’s finished. This journey has been familial.”

James says Blue Fox Entertainment would only make the film if it was commercial enough for a market.

Production took place over the course of 18 days in Buffalo, New York. It was done during the height of the pandemic and followed all the protocols.

“With independent films, the obstacle is time,” James says. “We were also in a confined space, so the space was tight and we made the best of what we could do.”

Michael is the first to acknowledge that the film is done in a unique way.

“It’s very classically driven and classic horror,” he says. “Audiences will be able to see. The goal is to find a story that can be engaging and have substance for an audience to a good time with.”

As the film is ready for the big screen, both filmmakers are excited to see what the response is.

“We want people to be entertained,” James says. “We hold ourselves to a high standard. We wanted to make something different. The opening sequence, we based it on ‘The Ten Commandments’ by having an 84-piece orchestra play the music. Not many films have an overture opening the film.”

On the big screen

“Bunker,” which hits theaters on Friday, Feb. 24. It is screening Regal Winrock 16 and Icon Cinema Four Hills. The film is distributed by Blue Fox Entertainment.