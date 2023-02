In Indio, Cali., Bosque Farms’ Katherine Lindenmuth defeated Los Angeles’ Lorraine Villalobos by split decision on Thursday in a six-round strawweight bout on a Golden Boy Promotions boxing card at Fantasy Springs Casino.

Lindenmuth is now 3-1 as a professional. Villalobos is 5-5.

The judges’ scores were 59-55 and 58-56 for Lindenmuth, 58-56 for Villalobos.