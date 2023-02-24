Short-term rentals help ABQ residents build wealth

My name is Khoi and I am a realtor and MBA. Helping families with their investments is my specialty.

Short-term rentals are an incredible opportunity for families to provide for themselves.

It is common knowledge that real estate is the No. 1 way for our citizens to build wealth.

I am a first-generation immigrant.

When I escaped a communist country, I was told the sky is the limit in the land of the free.

Now I am told these opportunities will not only be capped, but ripped away.

The city ban of short-term rentals will be a detriment to the city’s economy, tourism and citizens. It is curious why the mayor is looking to block families from providing for themselves.

We must follow the money to find out why the gigantic hotel industry, which has the most to gain with this ban, is being pitted against small, family-owned businesses that are renting out rooms or their casitas just so they can afford basic necessities due to inflation and not being able to work during the pandemic.

Why are we entertaining the destruction of the opportunities of the free market and harming economic growth and tax revenue? What other encroachments on property rights will Mayor Tim Keller push for?

Passing this legislation will put thousands of hard-working Americans such as cleaners and contractors out of work.

How does creating more unemployment align with making housing more accessible?

If the mayor truly cared about housing being more accessible, he would not be targeting short-term rentals for headlines. A fraction of those houses are in the affordable price ranges.

He would be helping the homeless, creating jobs and empowering hard-working families to build their business, even entertaining mobile home parks.

But that doesn’t look good on a headline.

… Stifling business, harming families and getting rid of millions of dollars in tax revenue all for headlines is not the American dream I was promised.

The City Council has done amazing work in expanding multi-family and accessory units and helping Americans achieve financial independence and stability.

Now, we ask the Council’s help to not entertain the virtue signaling and protect our community, economy and opportunities.