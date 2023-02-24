Talk of the Town: CYFD, cattle killing, Lobo pride, military history

Dismantle broken CYFD and start fresh

… LET’S BE clear. The Children Youth and Families Department’s struggles are not new. They are not exclusive to this administration, Republicans or Democrats. No singular secretary is to blame. Bills proposed at this year’s or any legislative session are Band-Aid solutions that oversimplify a vast and complex system that a volunteer legislature is ill-prepared to understand. Increased budgets and filling staff vacancies will not fix the problem either. We must start fresh. Now is the time to dismantle CYFD.

Child welfare departments across the U.S. do not meet the needs of families, and in New Mexico, many families live in extreme poverty and struggle to get by. CYFD “services” are insufficient and rooted in the misguided notion family separation is the solution. The state raising children is not the answer. Foster care is not the solution for cases related to poverty, and taking more children into custody will only make it more difficult to identify, prevent and address cases of severe abuse. …

Let’s be bold in our solutions. Let’s officially end the failed experiment of CYFD and start fresh with a system that has the capacity and compassion to engage families as equal partners. …

EZRA SPITZER,

LORILYNN VIOLANTA

Executive directors, NMCAN

Who OK’d wasteful cattle-kill plan?

I’VE BEEN following progress by the U.S. Forest Service in its recent plan to cull a herd of 150-200 cattle wandering in the Gila Wilderness by using aircraft and professional shooters to kill these animals.

While the plan may bring quick and visible results, it seems short-sighted and excessive to close a publicly owned and accessed national forest for a month, pay over $1,000 an hour for aircraft and professional gunnery services for a month, and destroy a herd of cattle worth somewhere north of $500,000 for this expediency.

Managed properly, the Forest Service could have organized a lower-impact roundup, used the funds from processing this herd to offset the cost of the environmental damage done by these animals and avoided the ridiculous cost associated with shooting them from the air, the thousands of gallons of aviation fuel that will be burned to do this, and the environmental impacts all that CO2 produced by helicopters hovering over the wilderness will cause.

Now, the taxpayer will have to foot that bill. … Whose idea was this, and how did it get approved without taking all these costs, other factors and environmental impacts into consideration?

KIM KRUMHAR

University of Arizona

Allick renewed my UNM Lobo pride

I AM a UNM alumni and lifelong supporter of the Lobos who three years ago moved to Colorado Springs. I’ve watched every televised game this season, and I attended the UNM Air Force game and sat in my usual season-ticket seats with my Air Force friends. I stood out like a sore thumb in my best Lobo red among a sea of blue.

I confess that until (that) night I never knew what to think of Josiah Allick with his flamboyant hair. But before the game I watched as he went out of his way to fist bump everybody he could reach — Air Force coaches, players, cheerleaders and students. When the National Anthem was played, he was the only Lobo player to stand still and hold his hand over his heart. During the game he made more than one obvious attempt to calm a fellow player when that person was distressed by a call made against him. My friends in blue took notice, stating that there is a man of class. I agree!

Josiah thank you, I salute you! You made me proud to be a Lobo again!

MICHAEL COX

Colorado Springs

ABQ doesn’t protect its military relics

AS HIS office decides on a fitting location for the sail from the USS Albuquerque, a piece of American history, my question for Mayor (Tim) Keller is what plans does he have to properly maintain and protect it?

Our city parks continue to be victimized by vandalism, theft and litter. Keller and his chief of police have chosen to not enforce the ordinances that prohibit these destructive actions. Narcotics trafficking and human trafficking activities have overtaken flag waving parades. Graffiti markings cover up the names and dates of those who’ve served.

Parks in our city that were meant to memorialize the USS Bullhead, the lives lost at Baattan and soldiers and sailors have not been given their due respect the last several years.

I have to seriously question how much differently the mayor feels about a park to commemorate the USS Albuquerque. Unless and until the mayor changes his policies regarding enforcement of the city ordinances covering our city parks, I have no expectation this valuable relic will be properly maintained.

VAN ELDREDGE

Albuquerque

No place like NM to protect wilderness

KUDOS TO Jim Baca for his Feb. 12 opinion piece. Now is indeed the time for the Bureau of Land Management to prioritize meaningful conservation in the West. I am a Wilderness Defender, one of many volunteers who partner with New Mexico Wild and the BLM to inventory, monitor and protect Wilderness Study Areas (WSAs) as well as other places that might benefit from added protections.

My area of interest is a collection of WSAs out in the Rio Puerco Valley near Cabezon Peak. We work with the BLM to keep a close eye on cultural resources and sacred sites, illegal tree cutting, trash dumping, ORV trespassing, trail conditions, and so on. With our own Deb Haaland as head of the Department of Interior, we have an opportunity to better manage and protect the West’s wildest public lands for multiple use AND sustained yield…

MIKE OSBORN

Albuquerque