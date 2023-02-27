FBI offering a reward for information about the murder of Herbert Whitehorse in Shiprock in 2018

The FBI is still offering a reward for information regarding a 67-year-old man found dead on the Navajo Nation almost five years ago.

Herbert Whitehorse’s body was discovered in an arroyo in Shiprock on May 3, 2018, an autopsy determined he died of blunt force trauma, according to the FBI’s website.

Whitehorse was last seen alive in April of 2018 in the Shiprock area.

He was born in Colorado in 1951 and is described as a 5-foot-6-inch Native American man weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI is offering a reward of $5,000 to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest,and conviction of the culprit, or culprits.

Tips can be submitted online, or by contacting your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.