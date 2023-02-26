Ready to duel? Duke City Games has you covered no matter the level

Long tables stretch across half the 6,000-square-foot space that is Duke City Games. Chairs are meticulously aligned and tucked underneath the smooth playing surfaces, just waiting to be occupied by gamers ready to share their strategies in the comfort of a welcoming community.

Duke City Games, with locations in both Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, offers New Mexico gamers a comfortable, safe place to compete every night of the week.

“If you come to our store, and you play here three times, you just won’t want to go anywhere else,” said owner Rob Gonzales. “We do everything. … If it’s Digimon, or Magic, or Pokémon, or One Piece, or board games, or Dungeons & Dragons, whatever it is, we have a little piece of it, and we wanted it to be that way.”

Gonzales has been involved with the local gaming community since he was 13 years old, and has even competed at the pro level in Magic: The Gathering for 20 years. He opened his Albuquerque location last April with the intention to not only provide a wide selection of products, but also offer a “safe space” for gamers to come and play.

“Growing up there was a lot of gatekeeping, like of women and people of color,” he said. “I just didn’t want to be that store.”

Gonzales backs his mission, as the store hosts a “ladies learn to play” night, for example.

Duke City Games offers multiple events each night of the week, and is New Mexico’s only Wizards of the Coast premium store, which allows it to host regional tournament qualifiers and special events, as well as receive special products.

Its regular event schedule includes a variety of gameplay from casual to competitive. The shop hosts Pokémon league nights, Digimon and Yu-Gi-Oh! tournaments, and a multitude of Magic events from casual commander to standard play to set drafts.

Saturday night is popular for Dungeons & Dragons players, and there are also slots throughout the week for Smash events, “Star Wars” open play, Vanguard, FGC, “One Piece,” “My Hero Academia,” “Dragon Ball Z,” Flesh and Blood, and Warhammer.

Some events can even last until two in the morning.

“The idea is just to run as many events as we possibly can,” Gonzales said. “We’re trying to … give people a space where they come in, they’re like, wow there’s a bunch of people who are like me, hanging out and just playing.”

Gonzales added that having multiple events each night that include different games helps expose people to new worlds that may pique their interest.

The staff at Duke City Games is a collection of gaming experts. If a person is new to gaming in general, then they are present not only to offer advice on products, but also teach people how to play the games.

“There is more casual play by far than there is competitive, and we are super open to teach people how to play from scratch,” Gonzales said. “But we also want it to be friendly.”

Gonzales credits his staff’s work ethic, customer service and knowledge for the success of the shop’s events and growing customer base. The employees serve as retailer clerks, instructors and event moderators throughout the day and night.

Gonzales aims to provide collectors and gamers a clean, fun atmosphere and also “the best customer service store.”

“We treat it like a bar: When you walk in, we want to greet you at the door, we want to know your name, we’ll remember what you bought last time,” he said.

No matter the player, from novice to pro, and no matter the individual, everyone is welcome to come and play at Duke City Games.