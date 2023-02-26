Adobe Theater brings courtroom drama ‘Inherit the Wind’ to the stage

“Inherit the Wind” defends the freedom to think.

The Adobe Theater is staging the play written by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee beginning Friday, March 3.

The drama is a fictionalized account of the 1925 “Scopes monkey trial,” which resulted in the conviction of John T. Scopes for teaching Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution to a high school science class. Darwin’s theories were illegal in Tennessee classrooms.

“I like plays I consider great, whether it’s Shakespeare, Eugene O’Neill or Arthur Miller,” said director James Cady. “It is certainly one of the finest courtrooms dramas written for the American stage.”

The appearances of Clarence Darrow as the defense council and William Jennings Bryan as the prosecution triggered a spectacle.

The play has produced at least three movies for both the big screen and TV adaptations. The most famous starred Spencer Tracy and Fredric March in 1960. Subsequent versions have starred George C. Scott and Jack Lemmon, as well as Kirk Douglas and Jason Robards.

“What is on trial here in 1925 is the right to think,” Cady said. “It’s set in a religious fervor.”

Cady is directing a cast of 26, including a host of extras as courtroom spectators. Philip J. Shortell plays the role of Henry Drummond (based on Darrow) and Paul Ford is Matthew Harrison Brady (based on Bryan.)

“I see the parallels in a lot of people being afraid of saying something; fear of making a conversation,” Cady said. “People used to have Thanksgiving dinner and talk about politics.”

The original movie’s release dovetailed with the McCarthy era, the policy of sniffing out Communists, he added.

“So what was very much on trial then was the freedom to think. Arthur Miller did it with ‘The Crucible.’ ”

“The Crucible” fictionalized the story of the Salem witch trials disguised as an attack on McCarthyism.

“Throughout history, this has been going on for centuries,” Cady said.