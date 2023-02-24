 UNM symphonic band to host concert Feb. 27

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

COURTESY OF UNM SYMPHONIC BAND
The University of New Mexico Symphonic Band is hosting its first concert of the semester on Monday, Feb. 27, at Popejoy Hall. (Courtesy of UNM Symphonic Band)

The University of New Mexico Symphonic Band is hosting its first concert of the semester on Monday, Feb. 27, at Popejoy Hall.

The performance kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and at the helm of the band will be Brett Penshorn.

“We are trying to get them to understand more than just a part and to understand the bigger picture,” Penshorn said. “We are starting with a piece written by Cindy McTee who used to teach at the University of North Texas. She does all kinds of different compositional techniques, but at the same time, she also has very tonal music as well, so it is like a bunch of different compositional effects.”

Penshorn tries to give the audience a little bit of information before each piece and leaves it up to the players to win the audience over.

“I think this is one of those programs where I think people are going to leave and say, ‘Wow, those kids can play’ because this group that I’m conducting is all undergraduates,” he said.

The symphonic band looks to set the scene right with the opener.

“The concert is essentially four different movements depicting various things. So it is just trying to depict different scenes that take place in like a fictional sort of history,” Penshorn said.

After that, they get into a piece that was not originally written for symphonic bands.

“From there, we’re going into ‘An Outdoor Overture’ by Aaron Copland, who is one of the great American composers,” Penshorn said. “It was originally written for orchestra and he actually did the transcription himself verbatim.”

While transcribing can be difficult, it was all worth it in the end, Penshorn said.

“When you transfer something from orchestra to band, key signatures and stuff that work really well for orchestra don’t always translate,” he said. “But it technically has been a challenge for them, so we had to do a little bit of adjusting to make the piece work for our group.”

Penshorn and the UNM Symphonic Band look to show the audience how talented its undergraduates are.

He said there are a number of band members who are local.

“There are a lot of undergrads that went to public school here in New Mexico, so I think it is a real testament to the music department here,” Penshorn said. “I am very fortunate to get these students as they are talented, hardworking, and all of that is gonna come together at the concert.”

After this concert, the symphonic band concludes the season with a concert at 7:30 p.m. April 26.

University of New Mexico SYMPHONIC BAND
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27

WHERE: Popejoy Hall, 203 Cornell Dr. NE, UNM campus

HOW MUCH: $10 general admission, $8 seniors and UNM employees, $5 for students, plus fees, at unmtickets.com

UNM symphonic band to host concert Feb. 27
