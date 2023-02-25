 Albuquerque Museum purchases new works, prints and photos

Albuquerque Museum purchases of five new works, plus prints and photographs

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

‘Abstract in Your Home,” Neal Ambrose-Smith, 2009, glass tubing, neon gas, electrical elements, 71×71 inches. (Courtesy of the Albuquerque Museum)

When the pandemic shuttered nearly everything, a statistician dropped by the Albuquerque Museum to find a shortage of female artists, especially Hispanic women in its collection.

The City of Albuquerque provided a $100,000 investment to fill that gap through the purchase of five new works, plus prints and photographs.

The artwork includes a neon sculpture by Neal Ambrose-Smith; sculpture by Vicente Telles and Jason Garcia; a textile and audio by composer Raven Chacon; sculpture by Marietta Leis; a wood block print by Yoshiko Shimano; and prints and photographs by Delilah Montoya.

“La Malinche y Los Matachines,” Jason Garcia/Okuu Pin (Santa Clara Pueblo) and santero Vicente Telles (Albuquerque), 2020, natural pigment on carved wood, 16×25 inches. (Courtesy of the Albuquerque Museum)

⋄ Albuquerque’s Telles is a santero working within the Hispanic carving tradition. Garcia is from Santa Clara Pueblo. The altar “La Malinche y Los Matachines” demonstrates an intersection between Hispano and pueblo culture, and supports the museum’s mission to continue to break down the “tri-cultural myth” by showing how different cultures within the state are connected.

• A Corrales resident, Ambrose-Smith is a professor at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe. “Abstract in Your Home” is a neon installation exploring concepts of home, abstract art and cultural experiences. He calls a teepee as a perfectly engineered structure that is both versatile and sturdy – able to withstand the harshness of the Southwest. It also represents his Indigenous culture and shows that although the concept of home may differ in time and place, it still embodies universal ideas of shelter, tradition and family.

• Stories provide the fuel for Albuquerque photographer Montoya’s prints.

“She’s willing to look at stories most people don’t think are necessary to document,” said Andrew Connors, museum director.

Those stories encompass gang members, women boxers and prisoners.

“La Loca y Sweetie (from the portfolio: El Sagrado Corazon),” Delilah Montoya, 1993 (negative), 1999 (printed), gelatin silver print, ed. 1/3, 24×20 inches.(Courtesy of the Albuquerque Museum)

“La Loca y Sweetie” (1993) captures two local women before a graffiti-embellished backdrop. “La Virgen” (1997) shows the Virgin of Guadalupe tattoo across a prisoner’s back, draped in a mantilla and long skirt.

“La Virgen (from the series: Guadalupe Tattoo),” Delilah Montoya, 1997, gelatin silver print, ed. 2/2, 24×20 inches. (Courtesy of the Albuquerque Museum)

“She noted a lot of prisoners in New Mexico had a picture of the Virgin tattooed on their back,” Connors said.

“She took their photos with great respect,” he added.

“The Wisdom of Water,” Yoshiko Shimano, 2016, woodcut, silkscreen and linoleum cut, 96×137¼ inches. (Courtesy of the Albuquerque Museum)

• Shimano’s mammoth 96-by-137¼-inch print “The Wisdom of Water” depicts the Japanese city of Edo, the original capital of Japan.

“She is very interested in cartography and map-making, recasting our perceptions of the world,” Connors said. “The way most cultures have been isolated is because of water. She’s mapping local locations onto a more global presence.”

Shimano is a professor and printmaker at the University of New Mexico.

“Storm Pattern,” Raven Chacon, 2021, ink on polyester and multi-channel sound installation, 80×136½ inches. (Courtesy of the Albuquerque Museum)

• World-renowned Albuquerque composer Chacon continues to create work that is political and traverses the worlds of Indigenous and Chicano cultures. He is a 2022 Pulitzer Prize winner and has exhibited widely as a solo artist and as part of the collective called Postcommodity. “Storm Pattern” is a large-scale installation that explores music and the visual arts, Standing Rock, Indigenous history and activism, and new formats for contemporary art.

• Leis is a contemporary artist from Albuquerque living and working in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. “Breathless 1—4” interacts with the natural world, reflecting on both the beauty and power of nature, but also the fragility of the environment. Leis is interested in transforming spaces by using series of objects, color and spatial relationships to create connections between the viewer and the artwork.

“The museum has steadily grown its collections, its physical site, and its programming for more than 50 years,” Connors said. “Over the next 10 years, the museum will expand on this work, which will include the continued development and interpretation of the art and history collections and photo archives.”ï»¿

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque Museum purchases of five new works, plus prints and photographs

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
'Downtown was terrible': A look back at Las Cruces' ...
ABQnews Seeker
Creating a vibrant downtown is part ... Creating a vibrant downtown is part of a strategy to provide the kind of quality of life that attracts more businesses to the greater ...
2
Musicians given big opportunity in Las Cruces songwriting contest
ABQnews Seeker
NMCO Creative Studio, Visit Las Cruces ... NMCO Creative Studio, Visit Las Cruces collaborating on pilot program for talented artists to show love for city
3
516 Arts awarded Advancing Latinx Art in Museums grant
ABQnews Seeker
The five-year grant of $500,000 is ... The five-year grant of $500,000 is for a new initiative titled Advancing Latinx Art in Museums (ALAM).
4
PNM earnings down 34% in 2022
ABQnews Seeker
Company still pursuing merger with Avangrid Company still pursuing merger with Avangrid
5
Bipartisan measures in the mix as lawmakers eye New ...
ABQnews Seeker
While lawmakers sharply disagree over proposals ... While lawmakers sharply disagree over proposals to reshape the state's medical malpractice law, ideas for addressing the doctor shortage share some common ground
6
Lujan Grisham pans Forest Service amid wild cow fight
ABQnews Seeker
Forest Service is conducting an aerial ... Forest Service is conducting an aerial shooting operation to kill as many as 150 'unauthorized' cows in the Gila Wilderness
7
Jury deliberates in trial of 3 charged with killing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Attorneys make closing arguments Friday as ... Attorneys make closing arguments Friday as Stephen Goldman Jr., 23, Jimmie Atkins, 26, and Julio Almentero, 18, each face two counts of first-degree murder
8
Creative Industries Division wins New Mexico House approval
ABQnews Seeker
The proposed division, however, isn't in ... The proposed division, however, isn't in line to get as much funding as supporters had hoped, though supporter calls it 'a great start'
9
Did a vote via telephone violate a Senate rule? ...
ABQnews Seeker
Friday dust-up prompted Senate Republicans to ... Friday dust-up prompted Senate Republicans to slow floor proceedings to a crawl