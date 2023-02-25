 'Love Song for Las Cruces' contest a big opportunity for songwriters

Musicians given big opportunity in Las Cruces songwriting contest

By Carl Knauf / Journal Staff Writer

The “Love Song for Las Cruces” contest gives local and national acts chance to be featured in a Visit Las Cruces advertising campaign. (Courtesy OF NMCO Creative Studio)

New Mexico is full of talented artists; it’s a characteristic current and past residents love about the state. NMCO Creative Studio and Visit Las Cruces are giving musicians a chance to show just how much love they have.

The collaboration is launching its pilot project, the “Love Song for Las Cruces” contest. Musicians are given the opportunity to submit their best song that exemplifies an appreciation for the state’s second-largest city.

Christina Ballew, co-founder and chief creative officer of NMCO, had somewhat of an epiphany while sifting through old Visit Las Cruces commercials.

“I was listening to the stock music, it had someone singing about waves crashing along the beach, and I was like, wait a minute, something’s not lining up here,” she said. “Maybe if we had something that was more focused on our region, our area and especially the things that are unique to Las Cruces and to New Mexico, I thought that would be a great solution for some of the commercial work we had to do.”

Musicians are asked to submit their original work to NMCO by March 31, and the grand prize includes $1,000 and for their song to be featured in Visit Las Cruces’ commercials, campaigns and other promotions.

Guidelines include:

• Songs must be submitted at nmcostudio.com/lovesonglc.

• Songs must be between 1:30 and 4 minutes in length.

• Submissions must be in MP3 or MP4 format; audio and video files of the performance are both accepted.

• Submission must include a PDF of lyrics typed out.

The contest is open to everyone and is not limited to just Las Cruces locals, and not necessarily current New Mexico residents either. Visitors who have enjoyed their stay in Las Cruces can enter, and some former residents who have moved away still have the ability to capture the admiration for the city they once called home.

“We thought there were people who lived here, who were inspired by this place, but eventually moved away. We didn’t want to limit them from applying too,” said Ballew.

Submissions don’t have to be expertly produced. Visit Las Cruces will master the chosen song and get it ready for commercial use.

“The submissions we’ve had are just people recording themselves with their phone,” said Katrina Chandler, creative director at NMCO. “Or they have some sort of equipment on their computer … but it’s nothing that’s professionally done.”

Ballew added, “We’re actually very impressed with the quality of the submissions that we’re getting.”

There is no set timeline for when the winner is announced, but both Ballew and Chandler are aiming for a quick turnaround.

“I don’t think we have a firm timeline … because we’re not sure how many submissions, but the Â¡mira! Festival is at the end of April, so we definitely want to have something figured out well before then,” said Chandler.

The Â¡mira! Festival is a spring event in Las Cruces highlighting art, culture, cuisine, music and outdoor recreation, and will be headlined by country music artist Frank Ray.

“This is such a cool opportunity if you’re a musician,” Ballew said. “We’re already surprised at how quickly people are submitting.”

Musicians are encouraged to chronicle their process on social media by tagging Visit Las Cruces and using the hashtag #vlclovesong.

‘Love SONG for Las Cruces’
SUBMISSION DEADLINE: 11:59 p.m., March 31

MORE INFO: Contest entries must be submitted at nmcostudio.com/lovesonglc. Guidelines to the process can also be found on the website

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Musicians given big opportunity in Las Cruces songwriting contest

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
'Downtown was terrible': A look back at Las Cruces' ...
ABQnews Seeker
Creating a vibrant downtown is part ... Creating a vibrant downtown is part of a strategy to provide the kind of quality of life that attracts more businesses to the greater ...
2
Musicians given big opportunity in Las Cruces songwriting contest
ABQnews Seeker
NMCO Creative Studio, Visit Las Cruces ... NMCO Creative Studio, Visit Las Cruces collaborating on pilot program for talented artists to show love for city
3
516 Arts awarded Advancing Latinx Art in Museums grant
ABQnews Seeker
The five-year grant of $500,000 is ... The five-year grant of $500,000 is for a new initiative titled Advancing Latinx Art in Museums (ALAM).
4
PNM earnings down 34% in 2022
ABQnews Seeker
Company still pursuing merger with Avangrid Company still pursuing merger with Avangrid
5
Bipartisan measures in the mix as lawmakers eye New ...
ABQnews Seeker
While lawmakers sharply disagree over proposals ... While lawmakers sharply disagree over proposals to reshape the state's medical malpractice law, ideas for addressing the doctor shortage share some common ground
6
Lujan Grisham pans Forest Service amid wild cow fight
ABQnews Seeker
Forest Service is conducting an aerial ... Forest Service is conducting an aerial shooting operation to kill as many as 150 'unauthorized' cows in the Gila Wilderness
7
Jury deliberates in trial of 3 charged with killing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Attorneys make closing arguments Friday as ... Attorneys make closing arguments Friday as Stephen Goldman Jr., 23, Jimmie Atkins, 26, and Julio Almentero, 18, each face two counts of first-degree murder
8
Creative Industries Division wins New Mexico House approval
ABQnews Seeker
The proposed division, however, isn't in ... The proposed division, however, isn't in line to get as much funding as supporters had hoped, though supporter calls it 'a great start'
9
Did a vote via telephone violate a Senate rule? ...
ABQnews Seeker
Friday dust-up prompted Senate Republicans to ... Friday dust-up prompted Senate Republicans to slow floor proceedings to a crawl