Police ID 2 of the 3 people slain in North Valley

Detectives released the names of a man and woman stabbed to death Thursday morning at a home in Northwest Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said Danay Morales-Hernandez, 36, and Omar Rodriguez-Hechemendia, 25, were stabbed to death at a home in the 1100 block of Griegos NW, near 12th.

Gallegos did not identify a third man found at the home. He said that man died of a gunshot wound and “his name will be released when next of kin is located and notified.”

An off-duty State Police officer came upon the scene Thursday morning after finding Rodriguez-Hechemendia in the street outside the home.

Police responded and found Morales-Hernandez and the unidentified man dead inside the home. There was also a girl, about 2-years-old, found at the scene.

Gallegos had said there was no suspects being sought in the case and there was related threat to the public. He gave no other details.

“APD’s Homicide Unit will continue to investigate the deaths,” Gallegos said.