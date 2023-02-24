 Police ID 2 of the 3 people slain in North Valley - Albuquerque Journal

Police ID 2 of the 3 people slain in North Valley

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives released the names of a man and woman stabbed to death Thursday morning at a home in Northwest Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said Danay Morales-Hernandez, 36, and Omar Rodriguez-Hechemendia, 25, were stabbed to death at a home in the 1100 block of Griegos NW, near 12th.

Gallegos did not identify a third man found at the home. He said that man died of a gunshot wound and “his name will be released when next of kin is located and notified.”

An off-duty State Police officer came upon the scene Thursday morning after finding Rodriguez-Hechemendia in the street outside the home.

Police responded and found Morales-Hernandez and the unidentified man dead inside the home. There was also a girl, about 2-years-old, found at the scene.

Gallegos had said there was no suspects being sought in the case and there was related threat to the public. He gave no other details.

“APD’s Homicide Unit will continue to investigate the deaths,” Gallegos said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Police ID 2 of the 3 people slain in North Valley

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Police ID 2 of the 3 people slain in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives released the names of a ... Detectives released the names of a man and woman stabbed to death Thursday morning at a home in Northwest Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque ...
2
NHCC receives $500,000 to help digitize its archive
ABQnews Seeker
According to the NHCC, the award ... According to the NHCC, the award will be used to digitize the 65-cubic-feet and 56-linear-feet of photo
3
Winner, winner: 6 Albuquerque spots to get your chicken ...
ABQnews Seeker
Raising Cane's is coming to Albuquerque ... Raising Cane's is coming to Albuquerque in May. But there are plenty of local options for Albuquerque foodies to get their chicken fix right ...
4
Albuquerque metro area housing market shows signs of correction
ABQnews Seeker
Data from the Greater Albuquerque Association ... Data from the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors shows decreases in closed sales and in the median price of single-family homes in January.
5
Quiz: How well did you follow the news in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Take the Journal's inaugural news quiz ... Take the Journal's inaugural news quiz to find out.
6
VIDEO: Hannah Gutierrez appears in court in 'Rust' shooting ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hannah Gutierrez is appearing in court ... Hannah Gutierrez is appearing in court Friday morning in connection with the fatal 'Rust shooting'
7
20-year-old charged in death of teen brother
ABQnews Seeker
Complaint: Two often pointed usually unloaded ... Complaint: Two often pointed usually unloaded gun at each other
8
Sunday Service Motor Co. combines coffee, beer and bikes
ABQnews Seeker
Sunday Service Motor Co., located at ... Sunday Service Motor Co., located at 2701 Fourth St. NW, brews its own craft beers, roasts its own coffee, and has a community garage ...
9
French-English spy thriller lands on Apple+
ABQnews Seeker
Apple TV's 'Liaison' is six episodes ... Apple TV's 'Liaison' is six episodes long and premieres on Friday, Feb. 24.