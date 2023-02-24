 Habitat for Humanity to build homes in ABQ's San Jose neighborhood - Albuquerque Journal

Habitat for Humanity to build homes in ABQ’s San Jose neighborhood

By ABQJournal News Staff

Two unique and affordable homes using insulated concrete forms will be built in Albuquerque’s San Jose neighborhood through a partnership between the Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity and the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s Build with Strength coalition.

It will be the first time that the local Habitat for Humanity organization will use insulated concrete forms — a sustainable, noncombustible building system that is stronger, more durable, more energy efficient, less expensive, and reduces on-site construction time, according to a news release from Habitat for Humanity.

A kick-off celebration will be held Feb. 25th at 9 a.m. at the project site, 100/104 Clifton Ave SE. The event is free and open to the public and will include a meet-and-greet with future Habitat homeowners, a tour of the site, and an opportunity to learn more about insulated concrete forms.

Several members of the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association have donated or discounted materials for this project, including Duke Redi-Mix, Chavez Concrete Pumping and Fox Block. The project is part of a wider initiative between Build with Strength and Habitat for Humanity International to construct 50 sustainable concrete homes in 50 states in five years.

The new Habitat homes in Albuquerque will incorporate the Pueblo-Revival style of architecture commonly seen in the San Jose neighborhood. Six new Habitat homes will eventually be constructed there. The development has earned a LEED, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Platinum designation from the U.S. Green Building Council, the news release said.

The Build with Strength coalition works with communities, lawmakers, and industry employees to advocate for safer, sustainable building materials. For more go to buildwithstrength.com.

Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity, founded in 1987, works with local business partners and volunteers to provide quality, affordable homeownership opportunities for low-income families in greater Albuquerque. Habitat homeowners invest sweat equity hours helping to build their own homes alongside volunteers, and pay an affordable mortgage with a zero percent interest rate. To learn more, go to habitatabq.org.

