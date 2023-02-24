 Did a vote via telephone violate a Senate rule? Republicans say 'yes' - and want a revote - Albuquerque Journal

Did a vote via telephone violate a Senate rule? Republicans say ‘yes’ — and want a revote

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Senate Finance Committee members listen to testimony this week about a paid family leave bill. A key vote cast remotely by a committee member in favor of the bill triggered a dispute on the Senate floor on Friday about whether a pandemic-related rule had been violated. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — A largely tranquil start to this year’s 60-day legislative session evaporated Friday in the Senate, when a dust-up over pandemic-related rules and a paid family leave bill prompted Senate Republicans to slow floor proceedings to a crawl.

The delays included a roughly 30-minute mini-filibuster by Sen. William Sharer, R-Farmington, and requests that bills be read in their entirety, a requirement that is typically waived.

The procedural protests caused Senate Democratic leaders to cut short the day’s planned floor session — halting action before taking up a 178-page elections bill that was up next on the daily agenda.

Specifically, the Senate floor kerfuffle hinged on whether Senate Democrats broke a rule during a Thursday committee hearing, when a key vote in favor of the paid family leave bill was cast via telephone by Sen. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos, who is self-isolating at his home.

Under the rule in question, senators who have tested positive for COVID-19 can participate remotely — and vote — on bills, but only if they are “visually present” via online technology.

During the committee hearing, Gonzales voted “yes” on the legislation after Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, called him and then held his phone close to a committee microphone to record the vote, but was not visually present on the committee’s webcast.

“That’s well outside the Senate rules,” said Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, during Friday’s floor debate.

But Democrats defended the legality of the vote, with Senate Finance Committee Chairman George Muñoz, a Gallup Democrat, saying Gonzales had been participating in the committee hearing via zoom before encountering technical difficulties while trying to vote.

The family leave bill that would provide up to 12 weeks off paid time off for year for situations such as the birth of a child ultimately passed the committee on a 6-5 vote, with Gonzales joining most Democrats in voting in support.

Republicans argued the bill should be sent back to the committee for another vote, but their attempt to do that was rejected Friday on a party-line vote.

That apparently triggered the requests for bills to be read in their entirety, which led to the Senate’s official reader, Harry Montoya, having to read aloud much of a 37-page licensing bill before the request was dropped.

“We have rules for a reason,” said Senate Minority Whip Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho.

Meanwhile, during his lengthy speech on a medical cannabis bill that was debated after the rules dust-up, Sharer suggested the Senate defuse tensions, saying, “maybe gummy bears might help us be happier together.”

