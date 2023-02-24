 'Rust' producers to pay 100K to Environment Dept. for safety violations - Albuquerque Journal

‘Rust’ producers to pay 100K to Environment Dept. for safety violations

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Environment Department reached a $100,000 settlement with Rust Movie Productions related to safety citations issued after the fatal shooting on the film’s set in 2021.

Environment Department spokesman Matthew Maez said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration penalty is the largest in New Mexico since 2010.

In April 2022 the department leveled a $136,793 civil penalty, the maximum allowable under state law, against the production company for its failure to “keep employees safe.”

“This settlement resolves (the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau’s) investigation and citation related to this incident,” Maez said Friday.

The OHSB opened its investigation following an October 2021 incident where movie star Alec Baldwin discharged a live round from a Colt .45, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Maez said OHSB found that the production company violated workplace safety laws “by exposing employees to being struck by discharged rounds or projectiles” when guns were used on the set.

The production company initially contested the citations but, by the terms of the settlement, will withdraw its contest and pay the fine.

The shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set outside Santa Fe captured international headlines and led to a number of lawsuits, many of which are still pending.

Last month the Santa Fe County District Attorney charged Baldwin, the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls in Hutchin’s death.

