Details on how to get your National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show fix

The National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show is celebrating its 34th installment next weekend at Sandia Resort & Casino. Thirty-four years is a big deal, not because it’s a milestone, per se, but because it’s hard to write a catchy pun that hasn’t been used before. It certainly makes a journalist hot and bothered.

Eh?

There is a real significance behind this year’s festivities, however. Dave DeWitt, founder of the National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show, will be retiring after the event.

“Everybody retires at some time,” DeWitt said. “I’ve been doing shows for 50 years, and that’s usually sometimes a lifetime for a person, but I’m still going.”

DeWitt, 79, is a successful producer, award-winning author and food historian. He started the National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show in 1988 and the event has become a staple in New Mexico culture since.

“We’re predisposed to it,” he said about New Mexico’s connection to spicy food. “And that’s why this kind of show doesn’t work in other places.”

The National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show will take place Friday, March 3, through Sunday, March 5, and organizers expect 15,000 in attendance over the three days.

Once again, vendors are at capacity for the show. There will be over 120 exhibitors present and about 1,000 goods to taste and products to purchase including from nonfood vendors. Attendees will be able to browse hot sauces, barbecue sauces, seasonings, salsas, jerky, drink mixes and more.

DeWitt shared that there will be new exhibitors present, but that is common due to the turnover every year. Yet, each event always brings something new and surprising to the table.

“It is amazing what you can come up with … the combination of foods that you wouldn’t expect,” he said. “That’s the good thing about the fiery foods industry is that it does inspire people to come with new product lines and really imaginative products that become part of the mainstream.”

One trend that has become popular recently is the blend of sweet and heat. Sweet Santa Fe, located in the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe, took home 11 Scovie Awards this year, the show’s annual competition.

“We see a slow steady recognition,” said J.J. Sutton, who makes the fudge among other items at Sweet Santa Fe, about the shop’s popularity growing. “We don’t really do much marketing, most of it is word of mouth.”

Co-owners Cindy Smiles and Diana Kelley were mentored by esteemed Santa Fe chocolatier C.G. Higgins. After Higgins closed his stores, Smiles and Kelley opened Sweet Santa Fe in 2019, using some of Higgins’ recipes. The menu has certainly expanded, however.

Sweet Santa Fe won first place awards for its peppermint sipping chocolate, lavender sipping chocolate, raspberry chocolate truffle and prickly pear caramel corn. Other items recognized were its peanut butter fudge, enchanted trail mix, prickly pear bourbon truffle, gluten-free peanut butter cookies, wasabi cream cheese, chile chocolate bar and jalapeño lime truffle.

Smiles shared that all these items are available at the store.

“The truffles are the best, and there’s 30 flavors of them now,” she said.

She added that the prickly pear truffle is currently a bestseller and it was a wholesale customer Sweet Santa Fe acquired during a past National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show who suggested the flavor.

The company is no stranger to collecting awards. It also took home multiple Scovies in 2020 and 2022, including a grand prize winner.

“These are actually flavors that appeal to the palate as a fine-tasting kind of thing versus trying to just burn somebody out,” Sutton said about the shop’s recipes.

Other New Mexico companies that won Scovies this year are Zia Chile Traders (5) and La Posta Chile Company (3), both based in Las Cruces; and Wild West Pickles (3) in Los Lunas.

There’s a difference between just making something hot for the novelty of it and making something hot, flavorful and edible. There are a plethora of options and creative combinations attendees can taste, enjoy and purchase for their pantry.

DeWitt’s long time editor, Mark Masker, will be taking over the show starting next year. Though the event is changing hands, DeWitt assured that “the show will go on.”

“Same format, same venue, same state, everything,” he said about the change.

After 34 years, and for the foreseeable future, the flame continues to burn bright.