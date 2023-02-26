Fishing Line for Feb. 26, 2023

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Hannah Linder of Cedar Crest caught a 19-pound, 12-ounce blue catfish at Caballo Lake using cut carp bait Feb. 18.

Val Armijo caught his limit of rainbow trout up to 19 inches long at Eagle Nest Lake using salmon-peach PowerBait on Feb. 16.

Lloyd Aragon Jr. of Edgewood caught an 18.5-inch cutthroat trout at Fenton Lake using purple nymph-scent PowerBait Feb. 16.

Christopher Dewitt of Española caught a 22-inch rainbow trout on the Rio Grande using an egg-pattern fly Feb. 17.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Charette Lakes is closed to boating and fishing until March.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Clayton Lake is closed to boating and fishing until March.

Conchas Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At Costilla Creek, the Valle Vidal is closed to fishing until July.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Ice fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was good using salmon-peach PowerBait and green tungsten jigs. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using tungsten jig heads tipped with maggots and wax worms.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access on the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Hopewell Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Alice is closed due to unsafe ice conditions.

Ice fishing for trout and perch at Lake Maloya was good using tungsten jigs tipped with wax worms and chartreuse, shad-pattern minnows.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 is closed to boating and fishing until March.

Monastery Lake is closed to fishing due to unsafe ice conditions.

Morphy Lake is closed to boating and fishing until March.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was not measured due to ice. Fishing for trout was fair to good using yellow and white streamer flies.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 46 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 510 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using egg pattern flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Gates are open at the Santa Cruz Reservoir on Thursday-Sunday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Shuree Ponds is closed to fishing until July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass at Ute Lake was fair using vibrating blade baits and slab spoons. The main lake water surface temperature was in the low 40s and the water was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 198 cfs.

Fishing for trout at the Albuquerque Area Drains was fair using peach PowerBait.

Bluewater Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Cochiti Lake was fair to good using cut carp bait in deeper water near the river channel.

El Vado Lake is closed due to dam construction project. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Ice fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was slow to fair using tungsten jigs tipped with shrimp.

The city is in the final stages of repairs at Grants Riverwalk Pond and stocking will resume soon.

Heron Lake is open to ice fishing. Park staff would appreciate reports on any fish caught.

At Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez Monday morning was 25 cfs.

Laguna del Campo is closed to fishing until March.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Stocking efforts at McGaffey Lake have been suspended due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions. Lake conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Navajo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake was not measured due to ice; streamflow below Abiquiú Lake Monday morning was 72 cfs. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was good using mercury midge-pattern flies and chocolate RS2 flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 338 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using grey bunny leech pattern flies and size-24, midge-pattern flies.

Seven Springs Brood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was fair to good using zebra midge pattern flies in the catch and release pond.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was slow to fair.

Bear Canyon Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

The department is conducting a boater and angler improvement project at Bill Evans Lake from February to April. Improvements include the installation of a new concrete boat ramp and dock; improvements to the existing boat ramp; the installation of rock, fishing jetties; road improvements; and regrading the north camping access area. Anglers should expect intermittent, temporary closures during construction. For current conditions, contact the department’s Fisheries Management Division at 505-476-8055. Anglers are encouraged to visit surrounding lakes such as Bear Canyon Lake, Lake Roberts and Trees Lake for alternate fishing locations.

Fishing for catfish at Caballo Lake was good using cut carp bait.

Fishing for crappie at Elephant Butte Lake was good using small dark-colored jigs and live minnows. Fishing for catfish was good using worms and chicken liver.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 216 cfs.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Roberts had no reports from anglers this week.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 0 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Trees Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was good using Velveeta cheese, canned corn, salmon-peach PowerBait and blue and silver midge pattern flies.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was good using corn and red, white and blue PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Bataan Lake was good using corn-flavored PowerBait.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 11 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Eunice Lake was fair to good using corn-flavored PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was good using worms fished beneath a bobber.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was slow using Rapala lures. Anglers reported most of the lake was covered with thin ice.

Fishing for trout at Harry McAdams Park Pond was very good using homemade dough bait.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Oasis Park Lake was fair to good using salmon-peach PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 10 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Perch Lake was good using orange, garlic PowerBait.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 11 cfs.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Santa Rosa Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass at Sumner Lake was good using curly-tail, shad-pattern jigs.

Fishing for trout at Timberon Ponds was fair to good using worms.