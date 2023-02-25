 Bringing the birria: Mexican restaurant opens in former Magokoro location - Albuquerque Journal

Bringing the birria: Mexican restaurant opens in former Magokoro location

By Andy Smith / Journal Asst. Editorial Page Editor / Reader Engagement Editor

Luis Dominguez, owner of birria food truck Los Pookies, inside his new brick-and-mortar location on Menaul. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Luis Dominguez is a lifelong entrepreneur.

At 15, he started his first business. By 20, he had opened his first food truck. And now, at 23, he’s opening a full service Mexican restaurant at 5614 Menaul NE, formerly home to beloved ramen restaurant Magokoro.

Dominguez was inspired to open his food truck, Los Pookies, during the pandemic. He’d been working as a manager at Walmart, and decided that, with many traditional restaurants shutting down, it was the perfect time to open a food truck — while simultaneously attending the University of New Mexico, graduating in 2022.

“I knew restaurants were closing,” Dominguez said. “And I’ve always loved cooking … A food truck, that’s not a restaurant so people can get take-out food.”

Over the past three years, Los Pookies has become known for its birria, an adobo-marinated meat, typically goat, that is cooked in the red sauce until it starts to fall apart.

“I love making birria because you can kind of play with it and the different spices and … put your own little touches to it,” Dominguez said.

The menu also includes items like fajitas, pizza and sopes. But birria is the star.

“I love feeding people,” Dominguez said. “I love seeing people love my food.”

The restaurant had its soft opening on Feb. 24, and will have its grand opening on Feb. 27. Los Pookies will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

