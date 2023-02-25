 Armorer has first hearing in ‘Rust’ shooting case - Albuquerque Journal

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, center right, appeared virtually during her first appearance hearing in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the film set in October of 2021. (Courtesy of Administrative Office of the Courts)

In an initial hearing for the fatal “Rust” shooting on Friday, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed requested she be able to have a gun for self-defense.
Her lawyer Jason Bowles said the 25 year old had received threats, and even had a stalker, since her home address was revealed during the investigation.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies “adamantly” opposed the request due to the armorer’s “sloppy mishandling” of guns.
She suggested Gutierrez-Reed move somewhere else or have pepper spray or a bat for protection.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer released Gutierrez-Reed, who was not in custody, on her own recognizance pending trial and sided with Bowles.
Marlowe Sommer told Gutierrez-Reed, “I am going to allow you to have a firearm for self-defense at your residence.”

The hearing came weeks after Gutierrez-Reed and movie star Alec Baldwin were each charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oct. 21, 2021, death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set outside of Santa Fe.

Bowles has previously said the prosecution has “completely misunderstood the facts and has reached the wrong conclusions.”

Prosecutors contend Gutierrez-Reed bore responsibility in the shooting, alleging she did not follow safety protocols, allowed live rounds onto the set and didn’t insist on proper training for Baldwin.

Baldwin was rehearsing a cross draw with a Colt .45 when he discharged a live bullet from the gun, striking Hutchins and the film’s director Joel Souza, according to authorities. Gutierrez-Reed reportedly loaded the prop gun with dummy rounds and live ammunition, and gave it to assistant director Dave Halls, who declared the firearm “cold” before handing it to Baldwin.

Halls has pleaded guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon in the case. He faces a suspended sentence and six months of probation.

Baldwin’s first appearance was supposed to happen Friday but the actor waived the hearing and pleaded not guilty in the case.

Like Gutierrez-Reed, Marlowe Sommer allowed Baldwin to remain out of custody, ordering the actor to not to consume alcohol or possess firearms as a condition of release ahead of trial.

Carmack-Altwies initially charged Baldwin with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, one of which was more serious and carried a mandatory five-year prison sentence.

However, on Monday prosecutors downgraded the charges against Baldwin, getting rid of the possibility of a mandatory five-year sentence.

Prosecutors allege that Baldwin, who served as both an actor and producer, allowed “a climate of recklessness” on set before the fatal shooting.

The first hearing for Gutierrez-Reed began around 10:15 a.m. on Friday and took less than 10 minutes.

Marlowe Sommer explained to Gutierrez-Reed that the hearing was “simply a time” where she would be told her rights and possible penalties.

Carmack-Altwies said, if convicted, Gutierrez-Reed faces up to 18 months behind bars, a possible $5,000 fine and a year of parole “if there is a prison term.”

Before Marlowe Sommer set conditions of release for Gutierrez-Reed, Bowles requested she be able to have a gun “in her home only,” an exclusion to standard conditions.

Bowles said his client’s phone numbers and address was not redacted in released reports and she had “numerous threats… voicemails that were very, very bad” and had to take out a restraining order on a stalker.

“I just don’t think it’s appropriate for her to have firearms,” Carmack-Altwies said. “There are other ways of dealing with this, she can move, she can have pepper spray, a bat, something else in her house.”

Bowles objected, saying there’s no allegation that she “is a danger to anyone having a firearm within her home.”

“It’s for self-protection because of actions that the state took in releasing private information, that is the reason for that request,” he said.

Marlowe Sommer granted the request. A date for the next hearing has not yet been set.

