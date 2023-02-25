 Santa Fe police seek suspect in fatal shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe police seek suspect in fatal shooting

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Mark Delgado (Santa Fe Police Department)

Police are looking for a suspect in the death of a Texas a man who was fatally shot while visiting Santa Fe late last year.

Mark Delgado, 29, is charged in the killing of 55-year-old James Towle, who was found fatally shot on Dec. 30 in front of a muffler shop in Santa Fe.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Delgado, who is known to drive a 2002 silver Mercury Sable with New Mexico license plates and faded paint on the passenger’s side.

Delgado’s cousin, 30-year-old Jose Delgado, is charged with tampering with evidence, harboring or aiding a felon and conspiracy in the case.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the shooting in the 2900 block of Rufina and found Towle dead from a gunshot wound to the chest outside Dave’s Muffler Shop, according to an arrest warrant filed in Magistrate Court. Witnesses told police they saw and heard two men arguing, followed by a gunshot.

Police said one witness told police he heard one of the men say “Oh my god I can’t believe you made me do it.” The owner of the muffler shop and Jose Delgado, who lives above the business, were interviewed by police.

Delgado told police his cousin, Mark “Jr” Delgado, drove a similar vehicle and that he was known to hang out at the parking lot, according to the warrant. Delgado showed them surveillance video of his own — which showed the street view where the shooting occurred — but police noticed some files had been tampered with and some videos were thought to have been deleted.

Police said they seized Delgado’s video recorder and cell phone and sent them to a forensic lab to retrieve the missing files. They said several videos containing key evidence were recovered.

In one of the recovered videos, a person is seen exiting a sedan around 12:30 a.m. and appeared to fire a gun towards where Towle’s body was found, according to the warrant. Police say another recovered video showed Towle attempting to open the mailbox at the muffler shop and, soon after, he falls to the ground.

Police said a contact in Jose Delgado’s cell phone named “Dave,” believed to be the owner of the muffler shop, sent him a message saying “I only showed them one camera not the other one and I told them I didn’t know who that car was.” Other text messages were found between Jose Delgado and a contact named “JR,” believed to be Mark Delgado Jr., in which Jose Delgado wrote “Hide prim for real.”

A text message written by Jose Delagdo but not sent read, “Turn this phone off and call me back somehow,” according to the warrant.

Tips: Anyone with information on Delgado’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-955-5050 or visit their website at crimestoppersnm.com.
