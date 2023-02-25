Q&A with Nicholas Sly, the Fed economist who oversees northern New Mexico

Few understand New Mexico’s economy like Nicholas Sly, a Denver branch executive and economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

Sly, who has his Ph.D. in economics from Michigan State University, oversees northern New Mexico for the Fed.

Following a trip to Albuquerque earlier this month to meet with local business leaders, Sly participated in an interview with the Journal’s business desk. He touched on everything from housing to the state’s labor force participation rate.

Here are a few of the responses to questions Journal staff posed to Sly.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

What trends have you seen in New Mexico’s economy?

One of the more notable dynamics that we’ve seen with New Mexico, really compared to the past almost decade, is the influx of people.

Now, historically, a lot of that inflow had been perhaps somewhat temporary, because it was tied solely to oil and gas. But now we’re starting to see inflows of individuals tied to the labs, for example … but also tied to the film sector. And you’re seeing some expansion activity that is more diversified, meaning you’re bringing in individuals that are tied to a more diverse set of industries. That, I think, is an opportunity for the New Mexico economy.

The other part, though, is that you’re also seeing a higher influx of retirees. So that can weigh on how we think about labor market developments, because you have a number of folks that are demanding housing, demanding services, demanding local goods — but who aren’t necessarily part of the local labor force.

And so that itself brings demand, but it also brings the challenges of perhaps feeding into some of the imbalances in the labor market that we now see being part of the inflation narrative.

How would you define New Mexico’s labor force participation rate?

I look at the labor force participation in New Mexico, and it stands out that it’s subdued relative to the rest of the country and in some surrounding areas.

I also add to that one development that I’m watching closely, namely the fact that, as we emerge from the pandemic, the labor force participation in New Mexico did improve. But, since last summer, we have seen a tick back down modestly between June and now.

So that’s a development that I’m continuing to watch closely — that upward momentum and participation in some of the supply constraints in the labor market that you were seeing maybe soften a bit are now kind of creeping back in the other direction.

I think that’s something that we want to continue to watch to see if this is just normal demographic trends — such as retirees or something — or if there’s something that might be more of a challenge for businesses that are trying to hire.

Last year, we saw an increase in the price of single-family detached homes. And we continue to hear about the housing shortage, where we’re thousands behind in terms of supply. How would you describe the Albuquerque metro area’s real estate economy?

This is something that we’re tracking closely from the demand side, but also on the supply side.

So, in addition to the increase in median home prices, we saw price growth across what you might call the lower, mid and upper tiers in terms of prices.

But also note that Albuquerque, in particular, had outsized increases in the price of rent. … And that differed from some other areas across the country. I think that’s a real challenge for northern New Mexico, but also in the Albuquerque area where you have these imbalances — more demand than the supply of housing coming on.

You mentioned that rents had “outsized increases.” Why might that be?

I think there’s a number of factors that are that are driving the outsized rent price growth that we’re seeing in New Mexico.

One was the influx of individuals into the area.

(But also) I think that we’ve seen an increase in demand for just square footage, as people maybe have less demand for roommates and more demand for home offices because of some of the remote work.

Nationally, retail sales have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. And yet, there’s still this angst in corporate America over the economy, especially in tech and entertainment, where there are thousands of layoffs happening. Can you address the discrepancies?

I think the one particular category of retail spending and something that I’m paying attention to in New Mexico … is on leisure and hospitality — so hotels and restaurants, and other combinations. That spending is back to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, it’s back to where pre-pandemic trends would have suggested it is.

But the employment levels aren’t there. The ability of those businesses to employ and bring folks in, and the ability to provide those services is high.

And that imbalance is creating some real wage pressures. So, although spending levels are high, so are the labor costs and some of the material costs, and there’s a bit of a reset because of the higher prices.

You are seeing some strains for several businesses as they’re having to balance not wanting to raise prices too much for fear of losing some customers, but also having to manage through increasing some of their labor costs and labor payments.

How do tech layoffs affect New Mexico’s economy? We’re not a huge tech hub, similar to Austin or San Francisco, for instance, but there are a lot of supporting industries here related to the tech sector.

I’ll tell you one of the ways that I’m looking at tech employment is that, as tech employment rises, so do measures of business investments … in a category that’s called intellectual property. It’s a core part of businesses (that) develop their systems, and their ability to produce and manage their own companies.

And tech employment is a really strong indicator of increases in intellectual property investment or business investment.

Likewise, declines in tech employment indicate that you might see softening in that overall business investment activity. As you point out, that can really influence demand for some of the upstream suppliers, some of which are in New Mexico.

Journal business desk staff Andy Smith and Alaina Mencinger contributed to this report.