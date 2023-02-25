Jury deliberates in trial of 3 charged with killing boys ages 14, 15

Attorneys for three men on trial in the beating and shooting deaths of two teenage boys told jurors Friday that an older man who admitted to burying the bodies is the most likely killer.

Attorneys made closing arguments Friday in the trial of Stephen Goldman Jr., 23, Jimmie Atkins, 26, and Julio Almentero, 18, who are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings.

The 2nd Judicial District Court jury in Albuquerque began deliberating Friday. District Judge Stan Whitaker is presiding.

Each is also charged with three counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery and other charges in the deaths of Ahmed Lateef, 14, and Collin Romero, 15, who were found buried in Sandoval County about two weeks after their disappearance in December 2018.

Prosecutors told jurors throughout the trial that the two boys appear to have been tortured before they were killed.

Lateef was shot 19 times and Romero at least nine times, and not all of the gunshot were fatal wounds, prosecutor Natalie Lyon told jurors Friday. Autopsies also revealed numerous cuts, scrapes and bruises on the boys’ bodies.

“Their bodies are sprayed with bullets,” Lyon said during her closing arguments. “Their bodies are tortured — that’s what happens on the West Mesa.”

Defense attorneys suggested that the boys most likely were killed by Anthony Aragon, who testified last week that he helped bury their bodies in a remote area west of Rio Rancho after they were killed.

“Collin (Romero) and Ahmed (Lateef) were alive when Anthony Aragon took them,” Goldman’s attorney, Pamela Sullivan, told jurors Friday.

“Anthony is not credible,” Sullivan said in her closing arguments. “He wasn’t credible when he was on the stand before you during this trial and he certainly wasn’t reliable back in 2018 when he was doing meth every day and drinking every day.”

Aragon, 39, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of conspiracy. A judge last year sentenced Aragon — Almentero’s uncle — to six years in prison.

Aragon testified last week that he received a call on Dec. 16, 2018, to meet Goldman, Atkins and Almentero at a West Side motel where he was asked to conceal two bodies in the trunk of a white Buick. Aragon also told jurors he was using methamphetamine and drinking every day at that time, and that he became violent when using meth.

Prosecutors alleged that the events that led to the boys deaths began when Lateef arranged to buy a firearm from Goldman. When Goldman asked why Lateef needed a gun, the boy responded that he had been robbed by “that white boy Flex” — a nickname for Atkins, who was a close friend of Goldman’s.

Goldman, Atkins and Almentero then conspired to take revenge against Lateef and picked up the two boys with that intention, prosecutors told jurors.

“When Collin (Romero) showed up, they plan to kidnap both of them and take them to the West Mesa,” Lyon said in her closing arguments. “They beat them both bloody in the car.”

Jurors were repeatedly shown Snapchat videos taken by Atkins from the front seat of the car as Almentero beat the two boys in the back seat as they drove west on Interstate 40.

Defense attorneys told jurors that the Snapchat video shows a hazing or initiation ritual, but do not prove that the three co-defendants killed the boys.

“Nobody wants to hear about hazing — nobody wants to hear about initiations,” Almentero’s attorney, Richard Pugh, told jurors Friday. “Take a closer look at (the video) as to what’s really going on, and I think that your analysis will lean you more towards this was an initiation to run with a crew.”

In response, Lyon told jurors that the two boys appear terrified in the video.

“Calling this hazing is absolutely absurd,” Lyon told jurors. “When you look at the faces of Collin and Ahmed and compare that to the faces of Mr. Amentero and Mr. Atkins, they are very different. Mr. Atkins and Mr. Amentero are not bloodied. They’re not getting beaten up.”

Defense attorneys also noted that police never identified the location on the West Mesa where the two boys were killed.

Albuquerque police detective Jessie Carter testified this week that he visited the area north of Double Eagle II airport on four occasions searching for the site where the boys were killed but found no evidence of a crime scene.

“None of this idea that there’s a secret crime scene that nobody found out there makes any sense,” Pugh said.