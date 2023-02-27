 Hamill: Fairness of new tax bill is in the eye of the beholder - Albuquerque Journal

Hamill: Fairness of new tax bill is in the eye of the beholder

By James Hamill / For the Journal

The House of Representatives has a new tax bill. It is called the Fair Tax Act. It has zero chance of being enacted.

First, let me respond to your e-mail. You, in this case, are anyone who thinks “Hamill doesn’t like this because the fair tax will eliminate his job.”

Thanks for your e-mail. My answer is that you are wrong. I won’t explain why because you wouldn’t believe me anyway.

“Fair” is, of course, in the eye of the beholder. The Fair Tax proposal is not new. It will benefit some. It will hurt many others.

The Fair Tax is a consumption tax. For discussion, I will call it a national sales tax. The proposed rate is 23%, also reported to be 30%.

Why the difference? If an item costs $100 now, the tax will be 30%, or $30. This raises the item’s cost to $130. Of that $130, $30 is a tax, which is 23% of the total cost ($30/$130 = 23%).

There are numerous silly things in the proposal. First, it will eliminate all other taxes (income, payroll, estate and gift). Second, it will abolish the IRS.

These two things sound popular. But they remain silly. Before I explain, the third silly thing is my favorite.

The federal government’s ability to collect an income tax relies on the 16th Amendment to the Constitution, ratified in 1913. Remember that the Fair Tax legislation eliminates the income tax.

The proposal also says that if the 16th Amendment is not repealed within seven years of the Fair Tax enactment, the Fair Tax will also be eliminated.

If the states do not abolish the 16th Amendment, then seven years after the Fair Tax is enacted, the federal government has no revenue source!

Many people seem to think the federal government spends too much money. People favor eliminating “wasteful” spending. No one can agree on what is wasteful.

Proponents of this legislation may think the answer is just eliminate everything. No national defense. No Social Security. No Medicare or Medicaid. No air traffic control. No infrastructure.

And so on. I do not think this would go over well with the voters. It might also cause our country to resemble some futuristic sci-fi movie.

With no IRS, who will enforce this new sales tax? The states! Oh, with two new “bureaus” to ensure “cooperation and coordination among state tax administrators.”

But don’t you confuse these bureaus with the IRS! Even if they need 87,000 new employees to enforce the new law. Just believe it will be four people with an iPad.

Property and services purchased for “business” and “investment” purposes will be exempt from the tax. An “investment” is expected to appreciate without “more than minor personal efforts.”

A “business” will presumably be defined as it currently is, which the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals says is “a sufficient quantum of focused activity.”

The tax will be based on consumption “once, but only once” with rules to “prevent double, multiple, or cascading taxation.”

Guess what people like me will be doing for a job? Wait for it … debating The Bureau about the meaning of the above terms in quotation marks.

Sellers will collect the tax. Buyers get to decide if the purchase is exempt (i.e., business, investment, double, multiple, cascading).

The 23% (or 30%) rate is intended to collect the same taxes as under current law. Current taxes have a high evasion rate.

The 23% (or 30%) rate assumes no evasion. The advertised rate assumes states do not raise their sales tax rates.

If the federal government eliminates the income tax, won’t states also be pressured to do so? If they do, states need to raises sales tax rates to replace their income tax.

To “protect” low- and middle-income people, a family allowance will be paid monthly. A family must register with the government, providing Social Security numbers and signatures of all age 21 or above. Sent to The Bureau.

Detailed rules apply to who is in the “family.” Students may be included if the family provides more than half the support. This must be documented to The Bureau.

I know some of you support this. No need to e-mail. It’s just going to be so much fun watching Congresspeople dodge specific questions.

James R. Hamill is the director of tax practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.<br>

