Sueños Coffee Co. opens second location Downtown

Alvaro “Al” Hernandez grew up drinking instant coffee.

But when a friend made him his first espresso, Al Hernandez was hooked. The day after that first drip, he bought his own espresso machine.

“I’ve always just been an instant coffee kind of guy,” Al Hernandez said. “That’s what we grew up with in our Mexican household … but he introduced me to espresso once and I fell in love with it.”

But it took an extra push for Al Hernandez and his wife, Norma Hernandez, to turn that love into a business; seeing their daughter open her own business in 2020 pushed the couple to open Sueños Coffee Co. in 2022. A second brick-and-mortar location opened last week within the Downtown Nusenda Credit Union campus at 101 Broadway NE.

Before opening Sueños, named for the street where the Hernandezes bought their first house, Al Hernandez worked in sales and Norma Hernandez worked in the medical field as an interpreter. But neither had run their own business until they started working with their oldest daughter, Genesis, to share her love of baking via food truck.

The word sueños “can have two meanings, you know,” Norma Hernandez said. “Our coffee hopefully gets rid of your sleepiness, your sueños, but then also, we’re just trying to follow our dreams — and we finally realized the dream of buying a home.”

Genesis Hernandez started selling baked goods out of their house during the pandemic. At the time, she was just 12. The home business soon turned into a food truck, Sugar N Glitz.

And what goes better with pastries than a cup of coffee?

“I started learning more about the coffee game, and I honestly just kind of tagged along with them,” Al Hernandez said. “…Who doesn’t love a good cup of coffee with their pastries?”

For a while, the Hernandez family sold coffee alongside Genesis’s pastries at the Sugar N Glitz trailer. But in early 2022, the couple decided to launch a separate coffee truck, and Sueños Coffee Co., which sets up shop at markets and events around the city, was born. In fall 2022, the family opened their first brick-and-mortar establishment, Sueños Coffee, Pastries and More, in Rio Rancho, primarily as a commercial kitchen for Genesis’s pastries, but with a small coffee storefront for customers. Genesis recently taught a kids cooking class at the Rio Rancho spot.

The business is family run: Genesis, now 14, is joined by her barista brother Elijah, 13 at the Downtown location. Al Hernandez said even 6-year-old Olivia sometimes likes to help at the register.

And more growth is on the horizon, Al Hernandez said. His goal is to start roasting coffee beans in-house, and ultimately to start franchising Sueños trailers and coffee shops around the state – and beyond.

“There’s no quit in us, I will say that,” Al Hernandez said.

The Downtown location is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While the Hernandez family gets the Downtown location up and running, the Rio Rancho location will be open for reduced days and hours, open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.