Sports Speak Up! Congrats to Journal’s Grammer, mixed reactions to fellow Lobo fans

NICE (COMMENT in Friday’s) Journal by Lobo transplant, Michael Cox about Josiah Allick. I couldn’t agree more. Allick is indeed a class act. No Lobo plays harder. His floor burns probably won’t heal until mid-summer. Hopefully we’ll get to see him for one more year.

— Bob, UNM Area

GEOFF GRAMMER is deserving of his national award, giving us detailed columns, an Emptying the Notebook statistically filled follow-up, podcasts, and even keeping us updated on the Boise State baseball-gate situation. UNM apologized for the incident. But if Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice came out of the Pit’s locker room at halftime cursing and then pinning a UNM baseball player against the wall with his chest, why didn’t he apologize or receive a public reprimand by the Mountain West Conference? Hopefully there will be a rubber-game matchup with BSU at the MWC Tournament in Las Vegas.

— Lobo Town Resident

CONGRATULATIONS to Geoff Grammer. His reporting deserved the prestigious award he won. Now if he could only teach the Lobo offensive line coach some proper grammar. Obviously Mr. Blankenship “ain’t” an English expert.

— Rich, Corrales

THIS SEASON confirms that UNM fans are a bunch of Know-Nothing-About-Basketball Psychopaths.

— JRM-Corrales