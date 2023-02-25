 PNM earnings down 34% in 2022 - Albuquerque Journal

PNM earnings down 34% in 2022

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2023 Albuquerque Journal

Public Service Company of New Mexico’s net earnings plummeted 34% in 2022, thanks largely to crashing stock markets that took a sharp bite out of utility investments, the company reported Friday morning.

PNM’s net income fell by $53 million – from $156 million in 2021 to $103 million last year – reflecting nearly a $64 million loss on investment securities.

Higher earnings from local electric sales, and from other energy companies transmitting power over PNM lines, did help buffer last year’s investment losses, offsetting the total drop in net income.

But the financial beating on investments – combined with rising interest rates on company debt – dragged overall earnings by PNM’s parent firm, PNM Resources, down by 13%, from $196 million in 2021 to $170 million last year.

That loss could have been significantly higher, save for particularly strong performance by PNM Resources’ other utility subsidiary, Texas New Mexico Power. TNMP reported a 44% jump in earnings last year – from $64 million in 2021 to $92 million – thanks mostly to spectacular growth in customer energy demand in its markets.

TNMP’s “volumetric load,” or residential and commercial demand, grew by 2.4% overall in 2022. But large-scale industrial consumption, known as “demand-based load,” leapt by 17.3%, reflecting robust economic activity in West Texas, particularly among the growing crypto-currency mining industry and databases there, said PNM President and Chief Operating Officer Don Tarry.

“At TNMP, load growth in 2022 exceeded expectations for both volumetric and demand-based load, plus the added growth from crypto mining customers entering the market,” Tarry told investors in an earnings conference call. “These customers are mostly in our West Texas service territory, providing some economic diversity to the region.”

Intense heat is also markedly driving up demand among residential and commercial customers in both New Mexico and Texas during hot summer months. In New Mexico, that’s contributing to additional investments in PNM’s grid, where the utility hit a new system peak last summer for the first time since 2013, Tarry said.

More generally, PNM’s grid is undergoing immense transformation as the company continues to transition from fossil-fuel generation to renewable resources, including solar, wind and back-up battery storage systems. In that regard, PNM Resources Chairman and CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn said closure of the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington last September marked the company’s “top environmental achievement” in 2022.

“More than half of our resource portfolio is now carbon-free, with additional renewable and storage resources slated for 2023,” Vincent-Collawn told investors.

Supply-chain issues delayed construction last year on solar and battery systems targeted to replace San Juan. But PNM expects 350 megawatts of new solar, backed by large battery storage systems, to come online this year.

That would convert PNM’s grid to 51% renewables by year-end – six years sooner than mandated by the state’s Energy Transition Act.

Meanwhile, some big PNM cases are coming up at the state Public Regulation Commission. That includes public hearings in June on the utility’s first rate case in six years, plus hearings in March on a comprehensive “grid modernization” plan to upgrade the transmission and distribution system to help PNM integrate more renewable technology on its system and improve grid reliability and resiliency.

Also, PNM’s proposed merger with Connecticut-based energy giant Avangrid could come up again at the commission. The PRC rejected the merger in December 2021, and PNM and Avangrid appealed to the state Supreme Court.

But in January, a new, three-member commission appointed by the governor replaced the previous five-member elected commission, and the current commissioners have since discussed the merger in three closed-door “executive sessions.”

That’s generated wide speculation that the newly-constituted PRC could support a request for the court to remand the case back to the commission for a fresh look.

“Over the last month, we have been pleased to see the commission post notice of three closed sessions with the case on the agenda,” Vincent-Collawn told investors.

Still, there’s been no commission announcements yet.

“We need to wait and see what the commission has done in those sessions, if anything,” Vincent-Collawn said. “…We assume they will report on it in an open meeting sometime, but there’s no timeline for them to do that.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » PNM earnings down 34% in 2022

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
PNM earnings down 34% in 2022
ABQnews Seeker
Company still pursuing merger with Avangrid Company still pursuing merger with Avangrid
2
Bipartisan measures in the mix as lawmakers eye New ...
ABQnews Seeker
While lawmakers sharply disagree over proposals ... While lawmakers sharply disagree over proposals to reshape the state's medical malpractice law, ideas for addressing the doctor shortage share some common ground
3
Jury deliberates in trial of 3 charged with killing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Attorneys make closing arguments Friday as ... Attorneys make closing arguments Friday as Stephen Goldman Jr., 23, Jimmie Atkins, 26, and Julio Almentero, 18, each face two counts of first-degree murder
4
Creative Industries Division wins New Mexico House approval
ABQnews Seeker
The state House adopted legislation late ... The state House adopted legislation late Friday that would establish a new division in the Economic Development Department to support artists and creative entrepreneurs. ...
5
Did a vote via telephone violate a Senate rule? ...
ABQnews Seeker
Friday dust-up prompted Senate Republicans to ... Friday dust-up prompted Senate Republicans to slow floor proceedings to a crawl
6
Lujan Grisham pans Forest Service amid wild cow fight
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's governor has stepped into ... New Mexico's governor has stepped into the fight over how federal land managers are eradicating wild cows in the Gila Wilderness. Democratic Gov. Michelle ...
7
Santa Fe police seek suspect in fatal shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Mark Delgado, 29, is charged in ... Mark Delgado, 29, is charged in the killing of a 55-year-old Texas man, who who was fatally shot while visiting Santa Fe last year.
8
Armorer has first hearing in ‘Rust’ shooting case
ABQnews Seeker
The hearing came weeks after armorer ... The hearing came weeks after armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and movie star Alec Baldwin were each charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oct. 21, 2021, ...
9
Q&A with Nicholas Sly, the Fed economist who oversees ...
ABQnews Seeker
Labor force participation improved after the ... Labor force participation improved after the pandemic, but has ticked back down since last summer.