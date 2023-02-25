Lobo women’s basketball: Four seniors have taken different paths to Saturday’s Pit finale

UNM senior LaTascya Duff (4) looks to the basket as West Texas senior Lauren Taylor (30) reaches to defend her during action last October. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Lobo LaTora Duff, left, outhustles Wyoming’s Tommi Olson to a loose ball during a game earlier this month. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Lobo Amaya Brown, left, battles Wyoming’s Quinn Weidemann,center, and Emily Mellema for possession during action earlier this month. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Lobo Shaiquel McGruder, center, drives to the basket for a lahyup against San Jose State last Saturday at the Pit. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Prev 1 of 4 Next

They’ve been together in the Lobos’ starting lineup all season, but it’s not a typical Senior Day crew.

Four University of New Mexico women’s basketball players will be honored Saturday after their final regular-season home game. UNM hosts Utah State in a 2 p.m. contest at the Pit.

All four seniors – Shaiquel McGruder, Amaya Brown and twin sisters LaTascya and LaTora Duff – have played key roles and will be counted on as the Lobos (18-11, 10-6 Mountain West) gear up for the conference tournament and a potential postseason berth. Still, their UNM experiences are far from identical.

McGruder, for example, is a fifth-year Lobo who will rank near the top of numerous career lists when her final season ends. Brown, on the other hand, is an Albuquerque native who transferred from Florida State for her senior season and is a one-year wonder at UNM.

In between are the Duff twins, junior college transfers who joined the Lobos just in time for the COVID-impacted season of 2020-21 and played their first season almost entirely on the road. They, like McGruder, returned for a super-senior season and have excelled to the point that most fans can now tell them apart even without looking at their uniform numbers.

“Yeah, it’s a different group,” Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said. “They’ve all been successful in different ways, but what they have in common is how hard they work. They’ve made themselves into high-level college basketball players.”

It will be Senior Day No. 2 for McGruder and the Duffs, who took advantage of the extra year of NCAA eligibility after the COVID campaign. Saturday’s postgame ceremony will be a first for Brown, the only one of the four who could seek another season if she chooses to apply for an NCAA waiver. No decision regarding that has yet been made.

“Amaya and I will sit down at some point and see what she wants to do,” Bradbury said. “For now we’re just focused on finishing the season as strong as we can.”

Saturday’s game against Utah State (4-23, 1-15) does not rate as a marquee matchup. The Aggies come in saddled with an 11-game losing streak. Still, it’s significant for the Lobos, who are one of five teams battling for seeding positions 2-6 for the MWC tournament. Those five teams (Colorado State, Wyoming, San Diego State, Boise State and UNM) come into Saturday either tied or separated by one game in the standings.

UNM, which finishes the regular season Tuesday at Fresno State, has won four straight games and eight of its last 10.

“We just have to try to do our part,” Bradbury said, “focus on winning our games and see how everything else shakes out. Hopefully we can play well against Utah State and give the seniors something to celebrate.”

Here’s are quick notes on UNM’s four seniors.

• AMAYA BROWN: Finally healthy for a full season, Brown has posted career highs in every department. She has scored in double figures 12 times and has two double-doubles (vs. Houston and San Jose State).

“Amaya’s work ethic and attitude have been off the charts,” Bradbury said. “She’s fit right in with this program and really brings an edge with her defense.”

• LATASCYA DUFF: Like Brown, Duff is enjoying a healthy season after dealing with rib and jaw issues in 2021-22. She joined UNM’s 1,000-point club this season and is the program’s career leader in 3-pointers (228).

“Tay is one of the best shooters I’ve been around, and she works at it,” Bradbury said. “With all she’s gone through, her three years here have been remarkable.”

• LATORA DUFF: Since arriving from Shelton State Community College, Duff has started every game and run the show as UNM’s primary point guard. A consistent double-digit scorer, she ranks eighth in Lobo history with 400 assists and needs just seven more to move into sixth place.

“Tora’s ability to run the team is her biggest asset,” Bradbury said. “She’s a leader, she’s very consistent and her teammates respect her.”

• SHAIQUEL MCGRUDER: Numbers don’t tell the whole story, but McGruder’s career statistics are remarkable: 1,409 points (11th in program history); 831 rebounds (fourth), 212 steals (third) and 169 blocks (third) – and counting.

“I love that kid to death,” Bradbury said of McGruder. “Shai has matured so much and gotten so much better since she got here. She found a way to make herself an all-conference player. My hat’s off to her.”