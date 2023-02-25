Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball’s lineup goes crazy in home-opening win

The University of New Mexico baseball team started its home schedule with a bang. Actually, lots of bangs.

The Lobos (4-1) pounded 28 hits and demolished Northern Colorado 30-1 on Friday at Santa Ana Star Field in the opener of a four-game series.

First baseman Reed Spenrath, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound TCU transfer, slammed three home runs in the first four innings and drove in six runs for the Lobos. And he arguably was matched as the team’s big bat on Friday. Jeffrey David also drove in six runs as he doubled and tripled in a 5-for-7 performance.

UNM scored eight runs in the second inning and 10 in the third on the way to tying the second-highest single-game run total in program history – short only of the 31 scored on April 17, 2004 vs. Air Force.

UNM also missed tying the single-game RBI record of 28 (which has been achieved three times) by one. The Lobos’ 28 hits in the game were tied for sixth-most in single-game history.

Starter Riley Egloff (2-0), reigning Mountain West Conference pitcher of the week, earned the win with five scoreless innings, during which he allowed one hit and struck out eight. And New Mexico was errorless, extending that streak to the first 47 defensive innings of the 2023 season.

Ely Ruiz allowed 13 runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts and three walks in his 21/3 innings for the Bears (2-2).

The teams play a noon doubleheader Saturday.

• In Sugar Land, Texas, New Mexico State fell to 0-4 with a 5-2 loss on Friday to Lamar (6-0) on the first day of the Sugar Land Classic. Nolan Funke homered and drove in both Aggie runs. New Mexico State tries again Saturday at 10 a.m. vs. Northwestern State as the tournament continues.

SOFTBALL: At New Mexico State’s Troy Cox Classic tournament in Las Cruces, UNM (6-6) split two games Friday, defeating Creighton 4-0 behind a complete-game four-hitter by Amber Linton, and losing 12-1 in five innings to No. 4 Oklahoma State.

Linton struck out nine and Lauren Garcia homered for the Lobos vs. Creighton (3-7). A redshirt freshman from El Paso, Garcia had the lone hit against Oklahoma State’s Kelly Maxwell, who walked one and struck out 10.

The Cowgirls set the tone with a nine-run bottom of the first inning.

The Lobos square off against New Mexico State Saturday at 2 p.m. and Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. The Aggies fell to 5-5 as they were no-hit in a 5-0 loss to Nebraska and Sarah Harness, who struck out 10, before facing Creighton in a late game.