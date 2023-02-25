Creative Industries Division wins New Mexico House approval

SANTA FE — The state House adopted legislation late Friday that would establish a new division in the Economic Development Department to support artists and creative entrepreneurs.

The proposal, House Bill 8, won approval 56-10 and now heads to the Senate.

The proposed Creative Industries Division, however, isn’t in line to get as much funding as supporters had hoped.

The proposal initially called for making $67 million available to operate the agency and award grants on a competitive basis to projects or programs with the potential to grow the arts economy

But a $9.4 billion spending plan approved this month by the House included just $2 million for the effort, contingent on passage of the bill.

House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski, D-Santa Fe, said the money is still enough to make a real impact, especially for projects in rural areas that could be an economic catalyst.

“It’s a great start,” she said.

Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, suggested a new division isn’t necessary to carry out the work. He voted no.

“This, to me, just seems to be another level of bureaucracy,” he said.

The legislation is jointly sponsored by Szczepanski and Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces.