 Creative Industries Division wins New Mexico House approval - Albuquerque Journal

Creative Industries Division wins New Mexico House approval

By Dan McKay and Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau

House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski, D-Santa Fe, leads a news conference about House Bill 8, which seeks to establish a Creative Industries Division within the Economic Development Department, in January. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — The state House adopted legislation late Friday that would establish a new division in the Economic Development Department to support artists and creative entrepreneurs.

The proposal, House Bill 8, won approval 56-10 and now heads to the Senate.

The proposed Creative Industries Division, however, isn’t in line to get as much funding as supporters had hoped.

The proposal initially called for making $67 million available to operate the agency and award grants on a competitive basis to projects or programs with the potential to grow the arts economy

But a $9.4 billion spending plan approved this month by the House included just $2 million for the effort, contingent on passage of the bill.

House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski, D-Santa Fe, said the money is still enough to make a real impact, especially for projects in rural areas that could be an economic catalyst.

“It’s a great start,” she said.

Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, suggested a new division isn’t necessary to carry out the work. He voted no.

“This, to me, just seems to be another level of bureaucracy,” he said.

The legislation is jointly sponsored by Szczepanski and Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces.

 

 

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Creative Industries Division wins New Mexico House approval

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
PNM earnings down 34% in 2022
ABQnews Seeker
Company still pursuing merger with Avangrid Company still pursuing merger with Avangrid
2
Bipartisan measures in the mix as lawmakers eye New ...
ABQnews Seeker
While lawmakers sharply disagree over proposals ... While lawmakers sharply disagree over proposals to reshape the state's medical malpractice law, ideas for addressing the doctor shortage share some common ground
3
Lujan Grisham pans Forest Service amid wild cow fight
ABQnews Seeker
Forest Service is conducting an aerial ... Forest Service is conducting an aerial shooting operation to kill as many as 150 'unauthorized' cows in the Gila Wilderness
4
Jury deliberates in trial of 3 charged with killing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Attorneys make closing arguments Friday as ... Attorneys make closing arguments Friday as Stephen Goldman Jr., 23, Jimmie Atkins, 26, and Julio Almentero, 18, each face two counts of first-degree murder
5
Creative Industries Division wins New Mexico House approval
ABQnews Seeker
The proposed division, however, isn't in ... The proposed division, however, isn't in line to get as much funding as supporters had hoped, though supporter calls it 'a great start'
6
Did a vote via telephone violate a Senate rule? ...
ABQnews Seeker
Friday dust-up prompted Senate Republicans to ... Friday dust-up prompted Senate Republicans to slow floor proceedings to a crawl
7
Santa Fe police seek suspect in fatal shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Mark Delgado, 29, is charged in ... Mark Delgado, 29, is charged in the killing of a 55-year-old Texas man, who who was fatally shot while visiting Santa Fe last year.
8
Armorer has first hearing in ‘Rust’ shooting case
ABQnews Seeker
The hearing came weeks after armorer ... The hearing came weeks after armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and movie star Alec Baldwin were each charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oct. 21, 2021, ...
9
Q&A with Nicholas Sly, the Fed economist who oversees ...
ABQnews Seeker
Labor force participation improved after the ... Labor force participation improved after the pandemic, but has ticked back down since last summer.