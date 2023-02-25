 Lobo long jumpers are great at Mountain West meet, but can they make it to the NCAAs? - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo long jumpers are great at Mountain West meet, but can they make it to the NCAAs?

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

For New Mexico long jumpers Jake Burkey and Elizabeth White, it has now become a waiting game.

Burkey went a career-best 25 feet, 10 inches Friday at the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

University of New Mexico long jumper Jake Burkey is shown after winning the event at the Mountain West Conference championship meet on Friday at the Albuquerque Convention Center. (Glen Rosales/For the Journal)

His jump was good enough for MWC gold and was the 12th best in the country this season, giving him a shot at qualifying for the NCAA Track & Field Championships that will be held in Albuquerque on March 10-11.

And White bettered her own school record, leaping 20-11¾ to finish second behind San José State’s Emilia Sjostrand, who went 21-3¼, surpassing her career best by more than a foot.

“I think that was probably the goal for me this weekend,” Burkey said. “I felt like if jumped that long, I could win the competition.”

With his leap, the senior from Chippenham, United Kingdom now has to hope it stands up as just the top 16 in each event qualify.

“I’ve been thinking about qualifying for the national meet here this whole year, every training session,” Burkey said. “We can only hope. There are a lot of strong conferences and a lot of jumpers going this weekend. I gave it my all (Friday). If it’s not enough, I can be happy with what I gave. A very, very high standard this year, so not much you can do.”

White bettered her own sixth-place finish from last weekend’s USATF Indoor Championships, also at the Convention Center, when she went 20- 8½.

But her position as far as the NCAA Championship goes is even more precarious than Burkey’s. She is tied for 15th, although she has a tiebreaker over the athlete with whom she is tied.

“I went to nationals outdoor last year (while at Southern Utah),” she said, something she would like to do again. “That’s pretty much been the goal, since I put on the turquoise uniform for outdoors.”

With the Lobos hosting the event, it is imperative to get as many locals into the event as possible, New Mexico coach Joe Franklin said.

“It’s always important,” he said. “But it’s extra important when it’s at home. You don’t want to host the party and not be invited to your own party. But they only take 16 per event. It’s very difficult to do. That’s rarefied air. If you’re top 16 in the event, you’re one of the best of the best.”

UNM long jumper Elizabeth White, shown in action at the 2023 USATF Indoor Championships at the Convention Center in Albuquerque on Feb. 17, finished second in the same event Friday at the Mountain West Conference meet. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Burkey and White join Ethan Brouw in the 800 and Gracelyn Larkin and Amelia Mazzie-Downie in the 5,000 as Lobos who had previously put up national-level numbers.

Meanwhile, New Mexico also is trying to win a conference championship, something neither the men nor women have managed since 2015.

“We do put importance on that,” Franklin said as the men sit in second with 37.5 points, trailing Colorado State by 29 heading into today’s final day.

The women are third with 34, trailing Air Force, which has 81, and the Rams with 41.

“We’ve been having a fantastic meet with people getting through to the finals,” he said. “We’re getting people through in almost every event.”

The men’s long jump was a pivotal event with Burkey winning and Lokesh Sathyanathan contributing a third-place finish with a career-best 25-2¾,

“Loki is an incredible jumper, as well,” Burkey said. “He’s going to do really big things. We just push each other all the time in practice. Having him there, taking points, that’s what it’s all about in conference so I’m really happy for both of us.”

Friday’s action included mostly preliminaries in the running events for which finals come Saturday.

(Men’s, women’s team standings)

Home » Sports » Featured Sports » Lobo long jumpers are great at Mountain West meet, but can they make it to the NCAAs?

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Showdown in a sold-out Pit: Lobo basketball men seek ...
College
In October, Brian Dutcher knew.When an ... In October, Brian Dutcher knew.When an Albuquerque reporter joked with him about how m ...
2
Lobo long jumpers are great at Mountain West meet, ...
Featured Sports
For New Mexico long jumpers Jake ... For New Mexico long jumpers Jake Burkey and Elizabeth White, it has now become a waiting game. ...
3
Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball's lineup goes crazy in ...
Baseball
The University of New Mexico baseball ... The University of New Mexico baseball team started its home schedule with a bang. Actually, lots of ...
4
Lobo women's basketball: Four seniors have taken different paths ...
College
They've been together in the Lobos' ... They've been together in the Lobos' starting lineup all season, but it's not a typical Senior Day cr ...
5
Sports Speak Up! Congrats to Journal's Grammer, mixed reactions ...
Featured Sports
NICE (COMMENT in Friday's) Journal by ... NICE (COMMENT in Friday's) Journal by Lobo transplant, Michael Cox about Josiah Allick. I couldn't agree more. Allick is indeed a class act. No ...
6
Prep baseball: Victorious Sandia capitalizes on Volcano Vista's sloppy ...
baseball
most of them because of Volcano ... most of them because of Volcano Vista miscues — and the Matadors eventually pulled away from the sloppy Hawks in a season-opening 10-5 prep ...
7
Boxing: Jason Sanchez ends 2-year hiatus to headline Tapia ...
Boxing/MMA
Duke City pugilist takes on Mexican ... Duke City pugilist takes on Mexican veteran Rafael Reyes in 10-round junior-lightweight bout at Rio Rancho Events Center.
8
Lobo notes: Men, women 2nd after one day of ...
Baseball
Lobo baseball has home debut After ... Lobo baseball has home debut After an uplifting 3-1 start to 2023 at a tournament in Surprise, Arizona, the University of New Mexico baseball ...
9
'Outstanding' Augmon sparks New Mexico basketball women's win at ...
College
Lobos earn fourth straight win and ... Lobos earn fourth straight win and are 8-2 in the last 10 games