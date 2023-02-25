Lobo long jumpers are great at Mountain West meet, but can they make it to the NCAAs?

For New Mexico long jumpers Jake Burkey and Elizabeth White, it has now become a waiting game.

Burkey went a career-best 25 feet, 10 inches Friday at the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

His jump was good enough for MWC gold and was the 12th best in the country this season, giving him a shot at qualifying for the NCAA Track & Field Championships that will be held in Albuquerque on March 10-11.

And White bettered her own school record, leaping 20-11¾ to finish second behind San José State’s Emilia Sjostrand, who went 21-3¼, surpassing her career best by more than a foot.

“I think that was probably the goal for me this weekend,” Burkey said. “I felt like if jumped that long, I could win the competition.”

With his leap, the senior from Chippenham, United Kingdom now has to hope it stands up as just the top 16 in each event qualify.

“I’ve been thinking about qualifying for the national meet here this whole year, every training session,” Burkey said. “We can only hope. There are a lot of strong conferences and a lot of jumpers going this weekend. I gave it my all (Friday). If it’s not enough, I can be happy with what I gave. A very, very high standard this year, so not much you can do.”

White bettered her own sixth-place finish from last weekend’s USATF Indoor Championships, also at the Convention Center, when she went 20- 8½.

But her position as far as the NCAA Championship goes is even more precarious than Burkey’s. She is tied for 15th, although she has a tiebreaker over the athlete with whom she is tied.

“I went to nationals outdoor last year (while at Southern Utah),” she said, something she would like to do again. “That’s pretty much been the goal, since I put on the turquoise uniform for outdoors.”

With the Lobos hosting the event, it is imperative to get as many locals into the event as possible, New Mexico coach Joe Franklin said.

“It’s always important,” he said. “But it’s extra important when it’s at home. You don’t want to host the party and not be invited to your own party. But they only take 16 per event. It’s very difficult to do. That’s rarefied air. If you’re top 16 in the event, you’re one of the best of the best.”

Burkey and White join Ethan Brouw in the 800 and Gracelyn Larkin and Amelia Mazzie-Downie in the 5,000 as Lobos who had previously put up national-level numbers.

Meanwhile, New Mexico also is trying to win a conference championship, something neither the men nor women have managed since 2015.

“We do put importance on that,” Franklin said as the men sit in second with 37.5 points, trailing Colorado State by 29 heading into today’s final day.

The women are third with 34, trailing Air Force, which has 81, and the Rams with 41.

“We’ve been having a fantastic meet with people getting through to the finals,” he said. “We’re getting people through in almost every event.”

The men’s long jump was a pivotal event with Burkey winning and Lokesh Sathyanathan contributing a third-place finish with a career-best 25-2¾,

“Loki is an incredible jumper, as well,” Burkey said. “He’s going to do really big things. We just push each other all the time in practice. Having him there, taking points, that’s what it’s all about in conference so I’m really happy for both of us.”

Friday’s action included mostly preliminaries in the running events for which finals come Saturday.

(Men’s, women’s team standings)