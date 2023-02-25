Showdown in a sold-out Pit: Lobo basketball men seek résumé builder, sweep of San Diego State

(Mountain West Conference men’s basketball standings)

In October, Brian Dutcher knew.

When an Albuquerque reporter joked with him about how much Lobo fans missed him and his San Diego State Aztecs, who haven’t played in the Pit since it was still being called Dreamstyle Arena in 2020, the man whose Mountain West tenure outlasted even that of former commissioner Craig Thompson had a pretty good feel about what Saturday night would bring.

“Well, we haven’t been there in three years, so we’re excited to get back,” Dutcher said. “I don’t know if we’re excited to play the Lobos this year. They’re gonna be pretty good, but that will be a great game.”

Five months later, and with the New Mexico still proving to be the only team all season capable of beating the Aztecs on their home court in Viejas Arena, No. 22 San Diego State (22-5, 13-2 Mountain West) would like to now return the favor in their return to the Pit.

A win would all but assure them of at least a share of another Mountain West championship and would all but eliminate the Lobos (20-8, 7-8) from NCAA Tournament at-large consideration.

“They got beat (Wednesday) night by Boise (State), so they’re going to be desperate – still trying to put a résumé together to make the NCAA Tournament and we’re their best chance to do that,” Dutcher said earlier this week. It’s his sixth season as head coach, but he has been at San Diego State since Steve Fisher ‘s staff in March 1999.

Asked about how San Diego State has played since UNM’s 76-67 win in Viejas Arena on Jan. 14 dropped the then-No. 23 Aztecs from the national rankings, UNM coach Richard Pitino was quick to take any time frame qualifiers off his answer – which is something he says speaks to the consistency and culture of a program he hopes also to establish in Albuquerque.

“I mean, I think they’re playing great the last 20 years,” Pitino said.

“They’ve got unbelievable stability, whether it started with coach (Steve) Fisher and now coach Dutcher has done an amazing job. What we want is what Boise State and San Diego State have been able to do, which is a culture of consistency, not volatility. Certainly, the year isn’t over, but hopefully we can continue to strengthen this program after the success that we’ve had this year, much like San Diego State has been able to do.”

While the Lobos are coming off a loss at Boise State, it wasn’t one that hurt them in any computer metrics or hurt their NCAA Tournament hopes – other than costing them another big win opportunity of course.

Overall, they played well enough to win, scoring more points in ExtraMile Arena against Boise State’s top 10 nationally ranked defense than any visiting team has since 2019. And they did so with the Lobos’ two leading scorers missing a combined 23 shots.

As usual, it wasn’t the UNM offense that was the problem, but a defense that hasn’t proven to be reliable in key stretches late in games for much of the past month.

It’s why, despite Pitino’s best efforts, the team is much like it was a year ago when its best chance to win big games was outscoring teams in shootouts as opposed to outslugging them in defensive battles.

That’s basically what happened a month ago when some dubbed New Mexico’s Jaelen House the “Villain of Viejas” when his 29-points lead UNM to end SDSU’s 16-game home win streak and score 76 points – the most an opposing team has scored in that arena in a regulation game since 2019.

House, the senior point guard, proudly donned the black hat in San Diego last month while relishing every moment of tormenting the 12,000-strong in Viejas Arena who were showering him with boos (or worse) every time he touched the ball in the second half of that game.

Saturday, House will have to settle for a sold-out Pit feeding him energy while the Aztecs key in on stopping him from getting rolling again.

“We’re rolling at this time,” San Diego State senior point guard Darrion Trammell, who see plenty of minutes against House, said after the Aztecs’ Tuesday 77-58 home victory over Colorado State.

“San Diego State always gets better around this time.”