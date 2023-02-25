Prep basketball roundup: Highland, Sandia Prep win district title thrillers

Highland’s boys, Sandia Prep’s boys and Volcano Vista’s girls all won district tournament championship games on Friday night as the announcement of this year’s state tournament brackets draws ever closer.

The Hornets, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, rallied in the fourth quarter to beat visiting St. Pius 61-58 in the District 5-A final at Highland, and they overcame a 39-point effort by Brian Kalb of the fourth-ranked Sartans (18-9) in the process.

The three games between Highland and St. Pius this season were decided by a total of five points.

Alexis Dominguez led Highland (20-7) with 19 points. The Hornets were 11-of-13 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Jesus Licon added 14 points for Highland.

• At Sandia Prep, the District 5-3A player of the year, Sundevils senior forward Alex Jeffries, tipped in a missed shot by teammate Lucas Lemons with 2 seconds left and 3A’s No. 5-ranked Sandia Prep (16-10) beat No. 7 Bosque School 63-61 in an exciting, back-and-forth tournament championship game.

“We wanted Lucas to get it up on the rim, which is exactly what he did,” Jeffries said. “I thought he made it, until the last second when it took that unfortunate spin and he left it on the rim for me to touch back in.”

Bosque School (20-9) had a hot shooting first half from beyond the arc, and it continued into the early stages of the third quarter when Cooper Hautau’s 3 extended the Bobcats’ lead to 38-28.

“They shot well all night,” Jeffries said. “They made it tough to get back into it.”

Sandia Prep chipped away at the deficit and overtook the Bobcats late in the third quarter.

And the Sundevils extended that lead to 61-52 with 3:20 remaining. But Bosque regrouped, and Hautau’s 4-foot baseline jumper tied the game at 61 for Bosque School with 12 seconds remaining.

Sandia Prep called timeout to set up the final play, where Jeffries was not blocked out and had a clean look at a tip next to the rim after Lemons’ close miss.

• At Volcano Vista, the third-ranked Hawks (24-3) got out quickly against Rio Rancho (14-15) and rolled in the District 1-5A girls tournament final 73-43 over the Rams, who had played Volcano Vista relatively close in both regular season matchups.

Taejhuan Hill had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks. Guard Faith Ortiz scored 17 for Volcano Vista.

ADVANCING: At West Mesa, the fourth-ranked Mustangs (21-7) spotted Eldorado (18-11) the first seven points, but West Mesa regrouped quickly and defeated the Eagles 77-55 in the District 2-5A boys semifinal.

Senior wing Sonny Ortiz scored 26 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead the Mustangs. Brandon Lagunas added 20 points in one of his best games of the season for West Mesa.

The Mustangs visit Sandia (22-5) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2-5A final, and it will be the third meeting between the two in the last 10 days. The Matadors beat West Mesa 64-60 in overtime on Monday of this week in the 2-5A playoff game.

• In District 6-4A, Hope Christian’s boys, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A and seeded second in the district tournament, beat visiting sixth-ranked Del Norte 60-50 in the semifinals. The Huskies (18-9) play at No. 1 seed Albuquerque Academy (22-3) at 6 Saturday night.

• La Cueva’s girls rolled 71-48 over visiting Sandia on Friday in the 2-5A semis. Junior guard Eva Love scored a team-best 20 points for the Bears, 14 of them – including four 3s – in the first half.

La Cueva (20-7) visits No. 1 seed Farmington (24-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Sydney Benally led the Matadors (21-8) with 18 points