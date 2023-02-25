 How to watch New Mexico-San Diego State tonight - Albuquerque Journal

How to watch New Mexico-San Diego State tonight

By Lucas Peerman / Journal Digital Editor

New Mexico will host No. 22 San Diego State in a sold-out Pit in Albuquerque on Saturday.

The Lobos (20-8, 7-8 Mountain West Conference) are looking for a victory to help their chances of earning an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs (22-5, 13-2 MWC) want revenge for their only home loss of the season, a 76-67 defeat to UNM in January.

The line opened as a pick ’em, but as of Saturday morning, the Aztecs were favored by 3 points.

Tip-off is 8 p.m.

You can follow the game on TV, radio or online:

