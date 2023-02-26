Top of Mind: What readers say about the NMSU men’s basketball program and what the university should do now

Top of Mind is a weekly question about an issue affecting New Mexicans.

What do you think caused the collapse of the New Mexico State University men’s basketball program, and what do you think the university should do moving forward?

“I think it has been easy, and somewhat irresponsible, for the media to scream ‘scandal’ and ‘cancerous culture’ when the facts more point to a first-year coaching staff that didn’t exert adequate oversight over their players. NMSU has run a very clean program for years under several different coaches. The now-fired Greg Heiar obviously was not up to the requirements of the job, but NMSU acted swiftly and decisively, much to their credit to make changes. It’s unfortunate, but all they can do now is move on and try to make sure they do a better job of hiring their next coach.”

— David Cooley, Los Lunas

“Coach Heiar was a inadequate leader of the basketball program. The interview with State Police regarding shooting and lack of follow up showed his lack of leadership. He recruited players that created issues on and off the court and he/his staff didn’t correct those issues. It was apparent discipline lacking.”

— John McElroy, Las Cruces

“Horrid decisions by a few NMSU players, an ineffective rookie coach and some UNM students who hatched a sinister plot have helped devastate a respectable Aggie basketball program. NMSU’s chancellor made the right decision to rid the program of the cancer that began this season. Aggie basketball will be back.”

— David Oakeley, Santa Fe

“The mess at NMSU resulted from a total lack of institutional control. The athletic department it appears has been operating for years as a rogue entity. As such, the list of those responsible runs up the chain of command to the athletic director, if not further. All of the incidents, from the shooting in Albuquerque to the hazing allegation, occurred on the watch of AD Mario Moccia. If the school administration is truly sincere about cleansing Aggie basketball, it must include the firing of Moccia. Why hasn’t it happened already?”

— Pete Herrera, Los Lunas

“There has been no collapse of NMSU basketball. A one-year off situation created by a bad hire of a coach who could not control his program. The current AD has an excellent record, and this is only one strike after multiple home runs. The program will rebound.”

— Dennis French, Nashville

“Recruiting bad-boy athletes and then not guiding, redirecting, managing and mentoring them. Total coaching staff failure.”

— Gary Sapp, Hillsboro

“Absolutely no leadership, head coach has to lead, have standards, high expectations from everyone in the program and surround himself with smart people. Everyone understands, everyone knows the standard from Day One knowing responsibly they represent NMSU with dignity and class.”

— Stephen Aguirre, Raton

“Poor leadership, the pressure to win at all cost. No student athlete with a criminal record should be on a team, no matter the offense. The university should institute a code of conduct at all levels and adhere to it. Education should come first with all students and athletes.”

— Carla Chirigos, Albuquerque

“It’s too bad that all of sports is focused on winning rather than the development of young people. The university needs someone who cares about the students and the athletes now and into the future, not just the wins they can garner for personal glory. Stay student-focused!”

— Liz Jambor, Albuquerque

What’s your No. 1 request for state lawmakers to get done this legislative session?

