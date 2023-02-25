 Man sentenced to 20 years in Albuquerque letter carrier robberies - Albuquerque Journal

Man sentenced to 20 years in Albuquerque letter carrier robberies

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Cisco Casaus-Alires (MDC)

A young man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for the armed robberies of three postal service employees in separate incidents around Albuquerque.

Cisco Casaus-Alires, 21, pleaded guilty in June to robbery of mail, money and other federal property and brandishing a firearm in the 2020 robberies.

“Casaus-Alires is no longer a threat to (U.S. Postal Service) letter carriers or the public. This substantial sentence is a message to all criminals,” Melisa Llosa, inspector in charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Phoenix, said in a statement. “If you rob a USPS employee, Postal Inspectors will not stop until you are brought to justice.”

Casaus-Alires was previously sentenced to supervised probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery in a 2016 drive-by shooting that killed Aliyah Garcia, 18.

Casaus-Alires’ brother and others were sentenced to more than a decade in prison in the case.

Casaus-Alires caught the attention of federal authorities in 2020 when three letter carriers were robbed at gunpoint within months of each other.

It began on Nov. 7, when Casaus-Alires pulled out a gun on a letter carrier in Southeast Albuquerque — demanding the person’s cellphone, mailbox keys and some mail. Casaus-Alires robbed two other mail carriers in similar fashion, on Dec. 26 and 28, demanding the same items and, in the first instance, told the letter carrier to load packages from their vehicle into his own.

Authorities were tipped off that Casaus-Alires was responsible by a confidential informant before he was arrested the following month, telling Albuquerque police he had robbed the three letter carriers.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Man sentenced to 20 years in Albuquerque letter carrier robberies

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Man sentenced to 20 years in Albuquerque letter carrier ...
ABQnews Seeker
Cisco Casaus-Alires, 21, pleaded guilty in ... Cisco Casaus-Alires, 21, pleaded guilty in June to robbery of mail, money and other federal property and brandishing a firearm in the 2020 robberies.
2
How urban renewal ‘completely altered the dynamic’ of Main ...
ABQnews Seeker
Before the comeback, downtown Las Cruces ... Before the comeback, downtown Las Cruces was dying.
3
How to watch New Mexico-San Diego State tonight
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico will host No. 22 ... New Mexico will host No. 22 San Diego State in a sold-out Pit in Albuquerque on Saturday. Here's how to follow the game.
4
Albuquerque Museum purchases of five new works, plus prints ...
ABQnews Seeker
The artwork includes a neon sculpture ... The artwork includes a neon sculpture by Neal Ambrose-Smith; sculpture by Vicente Telles and Jason Garcia; a textile and audio by composer Raven Chacon; ...
5
'Downtown was terrible': A look back at Las Cruces' ...
ABQnews Seeker
Creating a vibrant downtown is part ... Creating a vibrant downtown is part of a strategy to provide the kind of quality of life that attracts more businesses to the greater ...
6
Musicians given big opportunity in Las Cruces songwriting contest
ABQnews Seeker
NMCO Creative Studio, Visit Las Cruces ... NMCO Creative Studio, Visit Las Cruces collaborating on pilot program for talented artists to show love for city
7
516 Arts awarded Advancing Latinx Art in Museums grant
ABQnews Seeker
The five-year grant of $500,000 is ... The five-year grant of $500,000 is for a new initiative titled Advancing Latinx Art in Museums (ALAM).
8
PNM earnings down 34% in 2022
ABQnews Seeker
Company still pursuing merger with Avangrid Company still pursuing merger with Avangrid
9
Bipartisan measures in the mix as lawmakers eye New ...
ABQnews Seeker
While lawmakers sharply disagree over proposals ... While lawmakers sharply disagree over proposals to reshape the state's medical malpractice law, ideas for addressing the doctor shortage share some common ground