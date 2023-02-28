Speak Up!: Readers sound off on felony warrant backlog, parolees voting and a better use for $750 rebate

A circus. ABQ wants $10 million for overtime to clear a backlog of FELONY WARRANTS. Wanted people didn’t post bond and will not post on the warrant, all for $10 million overtime. The approving legislators will claim they made ABQ safer and want reelect(ion). And catch and release starts over. MB

To allow parolees TO VOTE is wrong and will open doors to corruption. A parolee is still “serving time” for a crime. His/her physical “housing” is the only thing different. To allow “those in power” to “dangle” parole in front of the inmate in exchange for their vote is corruption. SL

Perhaps the most basic rule of human behavior is the right to resist force and the right to resist lethal force with lethal force. This implies the means to do so. The ANTI-GUN PEOPLE don’t accept this, but it is basic to civilization. JRM

Hey, governor — instead of a $750 credit to individuals, maybe $500, with the rest going to raise school SUBSTITUTES’ PAY? Then maybe we wouldn’t have classrooms with no subs and office staff running the classroom for the day. $10.95 an hour (at Albuquerque Public Schools)? Come on. (That’s) 29% below national average. JP

N.M. voters handed full control of state government to DEMOCRATS. Now we have a laboratory with which to judge the effectiveness of Democrat policies and programs. Where will we be in two years? Can they improve our standing on all those good/bad lists? We’ll see. With power comes responsibility. AB

Re: The Journal’s Feb. 12 Congressional Notebook comments attributed to Rep. (Melanie) Stansbury. I, one of her constituents, do not think it is a waste of STANSBURY’S TIME to investigate censoring of free speech and media suppression of information about potentially compromised elected officials. Perhaps she is on the wrong committee. KH

Fifty-two years without drugs, but every day I am with addicts who have been told ALBUQUERQUE CONTRACTORS will give countless paraphernalia for dangerous drug use free of charge just a short walk from their new campground. RDP

I recently observed a city of Albuquerque work crew BLOWING LEAVES off a landscaped median and into the street and passing traffic. Does that mean I’m allowed to also blow my fallen leaves into the street this year? DM

Why did four BLACKHAWK HELICOPTERS swoop in very low over Eisenhower Middle School during school arrival time and continue over far Northeast Heights? Aviation rules prohibit such flying. Such training belongs elsewhere. SM

Dear DRIVERS OF NEW MEXICO: I am a N.M. native and have lived in many states. Congratulations, you are= the worst drivers in the country. It is little wonder so many of us die on our roads. You, yes, I’m talking to you. Stop reading this on your phone. AK

Is this cost-effective? I called my local RESTAURANT to order a pizza and got routed to a call center in the Philippines. She told me where she was when I asked. Ridiculous to call a restaurant two blocks from home and a call center in the Philippines handles my order. DM

I would like an itemized accounting of where all the MARIJUANA SALES profits are going. Elders should not still be paying income tax on their pensions. I’m a widow, 63 years old, retired and owe $1,900 on my state income tax. Shameful. DLA

I observed the hearing for HB 7 in the House Judiciary Committee. Legitimate questions, concerns and suggestions were made. It all fell upon deaf ears. The Democratic party used to stand up for the downtrodden, but no longer true. This bill promotes abortion. Babies killed through ABORTION are citizens also. LW

Booze tax and restrictions on car part resales won’t reduce crime. Like gun sale restrictions, these are likely to impact normal citizens. CRIMINALS FIND WAYS around laws; the clue is in the name. Arrest, detain and prosecute criminals instead! A better use of time and resources to lower crime numbers. AN

LETRS training should be emphasized in our colleges of education so new elementary teachers coming to our schools are ready to TEACH READING. Training existing teachers is necessary, colleges training new teachers is also necessary. FW

With four educational secretaries in four years and teacher union manipulation of educational policies, does anyone really believe that our EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM will improve? Previous secretaries most likely bailed when their ideas were shot down by the union-controlled governor. A dumbed-down population is a controllable population. GH

Good to see Mississippi is doing so well on the education front. All we do is THROW MORE MONEY AT EDUCATION by taxpayers funding cradle through college. To be complete, need to fund all master and PhD programs. That should ensure N.M. supplies the bottom of the barrel. GT

So, charges against ALEC BALDWIN have been reduced. Shock and awe, said no one ever. He’s a big Democratic donor. Money talks, even in Hades. He’ll walk on any remaining charges. SGN

When it comes to DOLING OUT PUNISHMENT, can’t N.M. do better? ABQ-Journal 2/21 article: A Florida man received 70 months for a 2019 crash near Laguna Pueblo that killed four people and injured two more. The big-rig driver was video chatting while speeding on I-40 in a construction zone. Pathetic. JK

The same folks who brought us a prescribed burn on a windy day are now going to SHOOT FERAL CATTLE and let them lay while many citizens are looking for their next meal. Does any one in the Forest Service think before acting. How much more stupid must we endure? JH

Regarding the CATALYTIC CONVERTER theft problem in Albuquerque; it seems obvious that if you target, limit or control the buyers of these converters there will be a decrease in thefts. Hopefully the attempts the city councilor and legislator are proposing won’t be watered down and will be implemented. BA

The Albuquerque HISPANO CHAMBER of Commerce (on) Feb. 19 published a full-page ad in The Sunday Journal thanking its sponsors. Of the eight copper-level sponsors, five are publically-funded entities: New Mexico Tech, UNM, UNM Anderson, UNM Health Sciences and UNM Cancer Center. Should they donate their money to someone else? TBW

What an interesting reveal: After FOX CHANNEL TALKING-HEADS spent three years spreading lies for Trump about election denial, it turns out they knew they were lying. These were not news stories they spread. They were blatant lies to stir people to anger, hatred and violence. Hold them accountable. SR

Will N.M. do away with LICENSE PLATE requirements like it did for safety-inspection stickers decades ago? License plates seem like they’re optional now, even with a supposed “crack down.” CM

MLG, forget about paying for health insurance for teachers. It would be a moot point since there are so few doctors in the state. Instead focus on RETAINING THOSE DOCTORS that are here, and provide funds to train others: stipulating that they remain in New Mexico or repay the state back. PP

Kirtland AFB plans on doing a series of “PRESCRIBED BURNS” near Four Hills Village. Why can’t they hire goats for this purpose instead of threatening the city with these air pollutants? CA

Let’s place the blame for high prices where it really belongs. Last year, CORPORATE PROFITS soared to a 70-year high as corporations shamelessly used inflation as an excuse to gouge consumers. Mainstream media avoids reporting this since they don’t want to lose advertisers. WDS

Why is a supposedly civilized country like the United States plagued with such GUN VIOLENCE? Surely everyone who buys a gun is not planning to join a militia. The simple answer to the gun problem is to let the Second Amendment go the way of the 18th. CE

Now that Top of Mind readers have confirmed our energy bills have skyrocketed around 200%, let’s put the blame where it really belongs: CORPORATE GREED. It’s not Biden or Congress. It’s corporations placing greed and profits over everything else. JP

So, Justice Vigil remains at CYFD. Being the Department Secretary, isn’t she responsible for what the governor has called CYFD’S “DYSFUNCTIONAL” PERFORMANCE? What happened to “the buck stops here?” Creating new offices and advisory councils is just for show when what is needed is real and necessary action. RJB

Wow! Amazing that we have a huge chemical spill from one of many train derailments at the same time we have an invasion of “UFOs” at the same time Epstein’s flight and guest lists comes out. What a coincidence. The DEMOCRATS ALWAYS AMAZE. SS