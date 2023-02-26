Legislation to open New Mexico primaries to independent voters has advanced farther than ever. But a key barrier remains

SANTA FE — A proposal to open New Mexico primary elections to independent and minor party voters, supporters say, is about as close to legislative passage as ever in state history.

But the bill still faces a critical obstacle: Its next destination is the House Judiciary Committee, which rejected a similar measure earlier this month.

Supporters, nevertheless, are buoyed by the progress so far on a Senate bill backed by three Democratic legislators and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, also a Democrat.

The debate, however, hasn’t fallen entirely along party lines.

A mix of Democrats and Republicans helped push the measure through the full Senate on a 27-10 vote last week. On Saturday, it moved through the first of its two House committees.

Sila Avcil, executive director of the advocacy group New Mexico Open Elections, said no open-primary bill has ever advanced so far at the Roundhouse.

“We are not letting go of hope,” she said.

The next step will be a critical one. Three weeks ago, the House Judiciary Committee voted 7-4 to reject a similar measure, House Bill 54.

Coincidentally, the four supporters of the House bill in the Judiciary Committee were all legislative leaders — House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, and House Speaker Javier Martínez of Albuquerque, House Majority Leader Gail Chasey of Albuquerque and House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski of Santa Fe, all Democrats.

But open primary advocates would have to flip two more votes to get the bill through the Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Bill O’Neill, an Albuquerque Democrat and one of the co-sponsors, made a rather blunt appeal for support Saturday during a hearing before the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee.

“If you’re satisfied with 25% turnout in primary elections,” he said, “then this bill isn’t for you, honestly.

“I just find that (level) really not acceptable. Primaries are more important than ever given the lack of competitive districts.”

The proposal, Senate Bill 73, passed the House government committee Saturday on a 5-3 vote.

Republican Rep. John Block of Alamogordo pointed out that independent voters can already change their party affiliation at the polls, allowing them to vote in a major party primary. He opposed Saturday’s legislation.

“I don’t think this is necessary,” Block said.

More than 2,000 registered independents changed their party affiliation to vote in the 2022 primary.

Supporters contend Saturday’s legislation would be an important step toward more fully opening primaries. It would allow independent and minor party voters to request the ballot of a major party during a primary election, but without forcing them to join the party.

“Independent and minor party voters could pick a lane without permanently changing their voter registration,” said Lindsey Bachman, director of legislative and executive affairs for the secretary of state.

Still, voters registered with the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian parties — all of which have major status in New Mexico — couldn’t request the ballot of another party.

Under the current system, New Mexico has a closed primary, meaning independent and minor party voters — about 24% of registered voters, or 325,000 people — cannot participate.

“It’s a good step forward for New Mexico,” Rep. Natalie Figueroa, D-Albuquerque, said.